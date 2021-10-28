Basketball: Griffith College Templeogue begin defence as attention turns to National Cup

InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup champions Griffith College Templeogue begin their title defence at NUIG Maree on Saturday, as the competition returns for the first time since its Covid-enforced absence.

Head coach Mark Keenan is delighted to be back playing in the prestigious competition but knows they will have to be at their best to get past the first hurdle.

“We’re really looking forward to getting the defence of our Cup title underway this weekend in Galway. We played Maree in their pre-season tournament, so we know they’re a very good all-round team with great depth to their squad this season," he said. "They have added two very exciting free-scoring Americans and we will need to play our best in order to come out in top.” Beaten finalists last time around, DBS Éanna begin their 2021 assault on the competition with a trip to Belfast Star.

“We had a good journey in the last National Cup campaign and it started away to Star, so if we can follow that path again I'd be delighted," head coach Darren McGovern said.

"Star are excellent, brilliant players and coaching staff. We have had a rocky start to the season with injuries, so if we can crawl over the line on the night we all would be delighted” Star coach Adrian Fulton feels there is more to come from his players after a mixed start to the league.

“We are trying to just focus on raising our own level of performance ahead of this weekend. Even though we have been in every game, we haven't been playing well. We have only played in patches and that won't be good enough on Saturday.

"Éanna are loaded with talent and have a lot of depth, so we know we have our hands full. After the disappointment of losing last weekend, the lads have responded well and are continuing to work hard in practice. It should be a good game.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, it’s a Dublin derby as Bright DCU Saints host Killester.

“The Cup is always an exciting part of the season. You just never know what can happen”, Bright DCU Saints head coach Gareth Winders stated. “We are certainly looking forward to it and hopefully we get a good performance for our guys.”

His Killester counterpart Brian O’Malley added: “The National Cup is special for the Irish basketball calendar, everyone wants to be there on the biggest of days. To get there you've to go through all the steps and that starts for ourselves and DCU this weekend. Both teams can take a break from the league, where we haven't had the best starts, but that form is out the window and it's all to play for.”

The fourth game of the weekend takes place on Sunday as Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host Tradehouse Central Ballincollig as two form sides do battle. Warriors head coach John Dowling is hoping that home advantage will prove telling.

“The guys have had a good week of practice and can’t wait for Sunday in the complex in front of a packed crowd. Ballincollig have shown they are one of the top teams in the league this year with their start and have won three National Cups as a club already with the O’Sullivan brothers themselves winning several with Demons down the years.

"It’s huge task for our guys, but we’re at home in front of the best fans in Ireland, so we’re hoping to give ourselves a chance to win the game going down the stretch.”

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig won InsureMyHouse.ie President’s National Cup in 2020, when in Division One. Now promoted to the Super League, their head coach Kieran O’Sullivan is fully aware of the task at hand against his former side.

“These are the games the players train for, going back to my old team, playing one of the favourites for the league, a packed complex, this will be a massive test for us. They have a dedicated coach, huge experience and fine professionals in their ranks, so they are balanced team. We have a fine record in previous National Cups and hopefully we can continue our good start to the season.” Defending InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O'Connor National Cup champions Killester host The Address UCC Glanmire in round one.

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s host DCU Mercy, a repeat of last weekend's Super League clash which Mark Ingle’s side came out on top 72-43.

There are two games in the MissQuote.ie Super League, IT Carlow have a double-header, facing Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics at home on Saturday, before a trip to play WIT Waterford Wildcats on Sunday.