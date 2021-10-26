Road Bowling: Eugene McVeigh lands another All-Ireland title for Tyrone

Eugene McVeigh made an important statement for Tyrone bowling when he defeated Wayne Parkes in the All-Ireland Junior B final on Saturday at Baile Bhuirne.

Given its small playing base the county struggles to compete at the highest levels, but in McVeigh they have found a player that can.

Former Tyrone footballer, Jim McCann, contested two top-tier All-Irelands. Ulster’s greatest poet, Séamus Heaney, remarked that so rarely "hope and history rhyme". McCann appreciated that as he met all-time great Denis Scully in the 1988 Intermediate final and in 1987 European gold medallist, Kieran O’Gorman, in the Junior A. While there was no dishonour in those defeats, McVeigh’s win is their mirror opposite.

McVeigh, beat Wayne Parkes one of the most exciting talents to emerge in recent years. He also overcome adversity, having lost three previous All-Ireland finals. In 2019 he missed out to Parkes at U18 and Darragh Dempsey at U16, having lost to Pa Flood in the 2017 U14 final. He made a systematic plan for this encounter and it showed on the day.

He won the first tip by a metre, Parkes took the second by 30m and McVeigh won the third. He then quickly established dominance. He reached Tigh Ui Scanaill with a massive fourth to go a bowl clear. He followed with a sensational fifth to raise a second bowl. Parkes raised his game, as champions do, but McVeigh stayed focused and beat the line in 14 shots to win by a bowl.

Arthur McDonagh and Thomas Mackle played what will be seen as a classic senior final. They had to contend with each other, the elements and very tight channels of play, especially at the start. The Gods seemed to be shunning Mackle as he aggravated an injury in the warm-up and had three bowls blocked. Fortune relented at the death and it was McDonagh who had to wrestle fate.

A very nice rub off a duct cover, gave Mackle an unlikely last shot reprieve. That of course depended on McDonagh missing the line, from a stand that looked well within his reach. He played his bowl well but it took a massive hop and missed the line. It ended well for McDonagh and overall he deserved it. But Mackle showed what makes him special in a storming patch up to and past Tigh Uí Riada.

Sisters Hannah and Ellen Sexton both lost in the last shot. Those defeats inevitably lead to a rewinding of the tape to all the what-ifs. What we forget is that the winner usually has an equal number of missed chances or road reading decisions that they could revisit. The clear evidence, from both finals, is that the Sextons have talent to burn and are keen competitors. Hannah had already won an All-Ireland final this year and it won’t be long before more national and possibly international honours come their way.

Sinéad Kiernan’s win over Hannah Sexton in the intermediate final brings her back to the top table. Between 2011 and 2014 she contested six All-Irelands, winning four. In a normal era that would signal imminent senior success. But here too hope and history were not likely to rhyme in the presence of Kelly Mallon. Kiernan will face that challenge again in the 2022 Ulster campaign and may have to temper expectation. Caoimhe Rafferty is likely to join that club too, she showed a lot of pluck in her last shot win over Ellen Sexton in the U16 final.

Tommy O’Sullivan had to dig out his emphatic U16 win from a bowl of odds deficit. He showed character in not only holding it together, but eventually overwhelming Philip Conlon. Ben Cooney achieved a similar feat when he beat Eoghan McVeigh in the U12 final. Tony Carey held his nerve too when things looked to be getting away from him in the veteran (over-50) final. His third and second last ones handed the initiative to Joe Shortt. He set things to right though with a huge last bowl.