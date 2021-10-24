Basketball: DCU Mercy on top in women's Super League, Tralee and Ballincollig set men's pace

In the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Tradehouse Central Ballincollig and Griffith College Templeogue remain undefeated after three rounds of games
Kwanza Murray with possession for Singletons SuperValu Brunell. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Sun, 24 Oct, 2021 - 20:24
Colm O’Connor

DCU Mercy moved to the top of the MissQuote.ie Super League after a 72-43 win over Team Garvey’s St Mary’s.

Mark Ingle’s side are the only unbeaten side in the division after The Address UCC Glanmire’s 84-80 overtime loss to Killester on Saturday.

Alarie Mayze (13), Bailey Greenberg (13), and Hannah Thornton (9) shone for DCU Mercy while Team Garvey’s St Mary’s were hugely reliant on the efforts of Deirdre Geaney (11) and Lorraine Scanlon (eight).

Killester had an impressive away victory at The Address UCC Glanmire, winning by four points after extra time (84-80). They trailed by 10 points at half-time and did well to force overtime by drawing level on 74 points apiece on the final buzzer.

Shannon Powell performed excellently for Killester, scoring 31 points while Miah Taylor hit 26. The Address UCC Glanmire had standout shooting performances from Carrie Sheppard (21) and Gianna Smith (18).

Elsewhere, WIT Waterford Wildcats recorded an emphatic win over Trinity Meteors in Dublin, giving them a second consecutive win.

They ended the game with a 29-point winning margin, 72-43, which can largely be attributed to the scoring prowess of Rachel Thompson, who banked 30 points. Other top scorers for WIT Waterford Wildcats were Jasmine Walker (11) and Stephanie O’Shea (10).

Fr Mathews remain without a win, after they suffered a 80-67 home loss to local rivals Singleton Supervalu Brunell at Fr Mathews Arena on Saturday.

In the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, it’s Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, and Griffith College Templeogue who remain as the only undefeated teams after the third round of games in the competition.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors defeated C&S Neptune on Saturday (88-78). Boston’s Aaron Calixte was impressive on the offensive once again for Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, scoring 30 points.

Other top scorers for Warriors were Nikola Roso (22), and Daniel Jokubaitis (11). C&S Neptune trailed by just two points at half-time, an impressive feat at the Tralee stronghold.

Their efforts were led on the scoreboard by Miles Washington (22 points), Nil Sabata (20), and Cian Heathy (17).

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig had a testing weekend coming from 10 points behind at half-time, to overcome NUIG Maree by eight points thanks to the efforts for Andre Nation (24), Adrian O’Sullivan (17), and Milorad Sedlarevic (16).

Griffith College Templeogue secured a 84-72 victory away to defending Super League champions Belfast Star on Saturday while DBS Éanna crushed Bright DCU Saints at home by 33 points, 101-68, and Team 360 Financial Killorglin recorded their first win of the season by overcoming Moycullen 90-74.

#Basketball
