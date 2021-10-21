Basketball: Ballincollig look to make it three wins from three in Super League

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig will be looking to make it three wins from three in their debut InsureMyVan.ie Super League campaign, as they take on NUIG Maree on Saturday afternoon (4pm).

Kieran O’Sullivan’s side have picked up wins over C&S Neptune and Team 360 Financial Killorglin so far.

“We are very much looking forward playing in front of a full house at home for the first time, the lads are preparing hard, and we know Maree will be a big challenge, one that we are looking forward to. We have been happy with our unbeaten run, but the players know they need to improve their performance each week,” O’Sullivan said.

NUIG Maree lost at C&S Neptune last time out, head coach Charlie Crowley gave his assessment ahead of their upcoming game. “We’ve got another match against a strong Ballincollig team. We’ve seen them enough now to recognise how strong they’re going to be. They’re 2-0 against two difficult opponents. They’ve got great coaches and great players, along with the home venue, so we will need to be at our best if we’re to get something out of this game.

“We’re quite disappointed with ourselves that we didn’t come away with the win last weekend. We did a lot of things right for three quarters, but we didn’t finish strongly and that’s ultimately what cost us. If we can improve on last week’s performance and play the right way for longer periods of time we’ll be in with a shot this weekend.”

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are also two wins from two, having picked up an impressive 84-81 road success in Moycullen. They host C&S Neptune on Saturday, who will buoyed by their 92-78 win over NUIG Maree last time out.

Griffith College Templeogue, are also unbeaten, they head to De La Salle to take on Belfast Star. Belfast Star had a dramatic 73-72 win at Killester in round two.

DBS Éanna host Bright DCU Saints on Saturday. Darren McGovern’s side were edged 85-82 by Griffith College Templeogue and the coach will expect a response from his players.

Bright DCU Saints are seeking their maiden win of the campaign.

Team 360 Financial Killorglin host Moycullen, both sides are seeking to notch their first wins of the season.

In the MissQuote.ie Super League, it’s a double header weekend. The Address UCC Glanmire are the current leaders on points difference and face Killester on Saturday, followed by Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics on Monday.

“It’s going to be a really tough weekend, we play two of the best teams in Killester and then Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics. Three games in eight days will test everyone, so we need to take one game at a time and hope we’ve prepared well”, head coach Mark Scannell stated.

Defending champions DCU Mercy have two games in two days, they host Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s on Sunday, followed by a trip to Cork on Monday to take on Singleton Supervalu Brunell.

For Singleton Supervalu Brunell, they travel to Fr Mathews for a local derby before their game with DCU Mercy.

After facing DCU Mercy, Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s host Trinity Meteors while WIT Waterford Wildcats will be looking to build on last week’s victory over Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics this weekend, when they face Trinity Meteors away on Saturday, followed by IT Carlow at home on the Bank Holiday Monday.

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics are away at IT Carlow on Saturday, followed by a noon Bank Holiday Monday clash with The Address UCC Glanmire.

Killester face two Cork-based sides this weekend, The Address UCC Glanmire away and Fr. Mathews at home in Dublin.