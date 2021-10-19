New CEO John Feehan: 'We don’t want basketball to be a secret anymore'

John Feehan’s stint as Basketball Ireland’s new CEO doesn’t begin until mid-November but the former Six Nations and British & Irish Lions boss has wasted no time in setting ambitious targets for the sport.

One of approximately 70 candidates for the role, his appointment is something of a coup for basketball as it seeks to build on recent gains on and off the court and leave the summer’s Bernard O’Byrne controversy behind.

Playing numbers have grown significantly in recent years and O’Byrne, it must be said, did much good during his time in Tallaght by steadying a ship that was in all sorts of bother financially and administratively on his arrival.

Feehan’s ambition now is to build on that solid platform by maximising the sport’s commercial potential, which he believes is considerable, and taking it mainstream after too many years in the relative shadows.

“We don’t want to be a secret anymore,” he told the Irish Examiner.

Feehan’s 16 years in rugby administration also encompassed a five-year term as chief executive for the competition now known as the United Rugby Championship. All the entities under his watch experienced considerable growth in his time involved.

The wider picture with basketball is, of course, very different. Rugby is stitched far more deeply into the national psyche in Ireland, its station alongside soccer and GAA as one of the island’s mainstream attractions firmly embedded.

Basketball has its own trump cards. There are 300 or so clubs dotted around the island, a near 50-50 split in terms of male and female players and a diverse membership.

Almost half of the 32 counties, and all four provinces, have a national league club in their midst. Funding has been a consistent issue for the game at all levels down the years and that has only been exacerbated by the impact of the pandemic and lockdowns, which Feehan rather underplayed as a “horrible, nasty hiccup” which is now fading into the background.

Facilities are another perennial problem, the precarious nature of keeping a roof over many a club’s head and the obvious need to glam up the product in a majority of the venues something that, in an ideal world, would be quickly addressed.

The National Basketball Arena in Tallaght is a prime example of that.

Though a venue that can create a superb atmosphere, it is in dire need of a revamp and Feehan’s hope is that it will be a “world-class” destination for the sport one day.

Plenty to do, then, but the intention is to think big.

“We have the potential to be not just the fourth but maybe in the top three sports in the country.

“We have the potential to get huge numbers more in the sport, playing it and watching it. We have the potential to demonstrate just how big a sport we are.”

The new man takes over from O’Byrne whose 10-year tenure came to an abrupt and controversial end in July when he posted the phrase “Black Dives Matter” in response to a penalty awarded to Raheem Sterling during England’s Euro 2020 game against Denmark.

“It’s obviously a very difficult area for all concerned, and it is very unfortunate the way it panned out but, having said all of that, I don’t believe that there is any inherent issue in the sport,” said Feehan yesterday. “We are probably the most diverse sport in Ireland.

“Also, the way the board and the sport reacted to the issue when it arose, they dealt with it quickly and in a forthright way and they were quite clear about what was and was not acceptable and that’s a testament to them.”