'I always felt the Olympics was going to be my last dance' - Ireland's Lizzie Holden announces retirement 

Lizzie Holden (nee Colvin) has confirmed her retirement from international hockey following a history-making 13-year career that brought World Cup silver, an Olympic appearance and 206 caps.

The 31-year-old steps away having made her debut as a teenager, fresh out of Portadown College at a hail-stoning Garryduff at June 2008’s Celtic Cup, finishing off in the searing Tokyo heat this summer.

The effervescent midfielder has run the gamut of emotions from qualifier heartbreakers to those glorious 2018 summer days in London and everything in between, seemingly always bringing out the widest of smiles.

“I always felt the Olympics was going to be my last dance,” she said of her decision to step back. “I had gone back and forth in my head for a long time but I think it is the right time for me to step away"

“We were so intense as a team for so long and we would spend weeks together on tour. Im just sad that I don't get to see my friends every day now."

“I feel that I have finished my career on a high and having spent the time thinking about this decision, I've had an opportunity to reminisce about so many good memories over the years with current and past players and I’ve made life-long friends. I’ve been very lucky to travel around the world and share such unique experiences with a great group of people."

As for the Olympic reflections, it is a mixed bag – a once in a lifetime experience but one tinged with frustration as Ireland missed out on the quarter-final spots.

“It took me a couple of weeks to process; it's very hard to realise what you're going through at the time. There's a reason why it is the most competitive tournament in the hockey calendar or in any sport in the world; it is just unbelievably tough.

“You have to get everything right at the right time and try not to be overwhelmed by the experience of just being at the Olympics, surrounded by so many incredible athletes. I have a newfound respect for any athlete that is able to get on the podium because it is just so, so tough.

“It was a lifelong dream for me and I will never forget walking down that street in the Olympic village with all the flags and up to the Olympic rings.

“The first night when we played against South Africa, it was hard that there weren't any fans there but at the same time it was just so emotional for us to say that we have finally arrived after so many years of hard work.

“There is frustration that we didn't progress further but I definitely believe that there's a hunger and desire in the team to push as far as they can go. It's a really exciting stage for the green army and I can't wait to see the girls put their stamp on the upcoming tournaments."

“I think we're in safe hands. So yeah, I'm just really sad it's over for me and I don't get to do it again.”