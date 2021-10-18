Former Six Nations chief  John Feehan to be new Basketball Ireland CEO

Former Six Nations and British & Irish Lions John Feehan is to take over as the new CEO of Basketball Ireland, replacing outgoing CEO Bernard O'Byrne. Feehan will take up his role on November 15th.

Feehan spent 16 years as the CEO of the Six Nations and the British & Irish Lions, between 2002 and 2018. He was also CEO of the PRO12, now called the URC, from 2011 to 2015.