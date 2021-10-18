Former Six Nations chief  John Feehan to be new Basketball Ireland CEO

Feehan spent 16 years as the CEO of the Six Nations and the British & Irish Lions
Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 11:33
Cian Locke

Former Six Nations and British & Irish Lions John Feehan is to take over as the new CEO of Basketball Ireland, replacing outgoing CEO Bernard O'Byrne. Feehan will take up his role on November 15th.

Feehan spent 16 years as the CEO of the Six Nations and the British & Irish Lions, between 2002 and 2018. He was also CEO of the PRO12, now called the URC, from 2011 to 2015.  

Speaking about his appointment, Feehan said: “I’m really excited to get started with Basketball Ireland. Basketball has seen an upsurge in popularity in Ireland over the last number of years and I’m eager to continue to help unlock its full potential. There is huge scope for growth, particularly given its key strengths - such as it being the most diverse and inclusive sport in the country, with not only a 50-50 gender balance, but also a wide base of support, when it comes to participation and engagement. 

"I am determined to make an impact on the sport and I’ll be working hard with all the stakeholders within the game to achieve that.” B

asketball Ireland chairman, Paul McDevitt, added: “We’re delighted to have someone of the calibre of John Feehan to take over as our CEO. His commercial acumen, coupled with his proven and extensive track record in sports administration, make him a natural fit for the job. I really feel that with John at the helm it will herald an exciting time for basketball. He has demonstrated a huge hunger to take on the role and has impressed us with his ambitious plans.”

#Basketball
