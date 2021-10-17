Basketball wrap: Ballincollig and Tralee Warriors bag impressive road wins

Kieran O’Sullivan’s Ballincollig are adjusting nicely to life in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, racking up a second win to set the early pace alongside Munster neighbours Tralee and Dublin’s UCD Marian and Griffith College Templeogue.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig came away from a scrap in Killorglin with a 69-64 win, Andre Nation picking up another 20 points.

O’Sullivan said he was thrilled to get an away win at a notoriously difficult venue. “The guys were impressive on defence and in a game of swings, we managed to get ahead crucially in the fourth quarter. It won’t be long before Killorglin will start winning, as they have talented players.”

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are also two from two after edging Moycullen 84-81 in Galway. New signing Aaron Calixte once again led scoring, on 31 points, with Fergal O’Sullivan (17) and James Fernane (10) also playing vital roles in the win.

“A hard game for us on the road against a Moycullen team well coached and well run,” reflected coach John Dowling, “but we had some huge performances from our young players, Steven Bowler and James Fernane, who helped us get over the line.”

His Moycullen counterpart, John Cunningham, was frustrated in the aftermath. “After a big effort last week, we just didn’t get the same intensity in the first half and they scored way too easily. Then, when we got back in the game, we had turnovers and bad decisions at key moments. Credit to Tralee, they made big shots consistently and fully deserved the win in the end. We just have to knuckle down for a tough trip to Killorglin next weekend.”

Griffith College Templeogue came through a thriller at the National Arena on Saturday, beating DBS Éanna 85-82, in a repeat of the 2020 National Cup final. Templeogue’s preparations for the game were thrown into disarray when their American DJ Mitchell left the club. “It was a little bit tough coming into this game, with DJ moving on from us, leaving the country today. The guys put in an extra 20% each to make up for that,” said head coach Mark Keenan.

“When they (DBS Éanna) took the lead we were on rocky ground, but fair play to the guys, they really dug deep. It was great to get a couple of stops when we had to and Puff (Summers) with the big free throws to make it a really tough last possession for them.”

Vladimir Tokishin top-scored for Griffith College Templeogue with 22 points, while Jason Killeen (18) and Lorcan Murphy (16) also had big games.

UCD Marian beat Bright DCU Saints 78-68 in the other Dublin derby at the weekend. They appeared to be coasting to victory, with a sizeable 52-25 half-time lead, but Gareth Winders’ side closed the gap after the break — Julius Brooks had a sizeable 26 point contribution in a losing effort. Srdjan Stojanovic led the scoring for UCD Marian, with 24 points, followed by Dan James (18) and Neil Baynes (13).

C&S Neptune picked up their first win of the season, a 92-78 success over NUIG Maree. The teams were level at 43-43 at half-time and C&S Neptune led by a point 67-66 going into the final quarter, before pulling away to win by 14 points. Nil Sabata top scored for the Cork side, with 25 points.

Said player/coach Colin O’Reilly: “(NUIG) Maree are well coached and executed their play throughout. We seemed a little anxious early, forcing the issue and missed nine of our first ten shots, but once we settled down we got into our flow better. Still a lot to work on, but a lot easier to do that after a win.”

Meanwhile, in the MissQuote.ie Super League, defending champions DCU Mercy made it two wins from two, thanks to a 42-38 victory at Trinity Meteors on Saturday. They trailed at half-time, 19-15, in a low-scoring contest, before eventually emerging with another win.

Bailey Greenberg (13) and Alarie Mayze (10) were DCU Mercy’s top two scorers for the second week running, with Greenberg outscoring her fellow-American on this occasion.

The Address UCC Glanmire continue to lead the way at the top of the division on points-difference, after an 86-77 Cork derby win at Singleton Supervalu Brunell.

They trailed 49-43 at half-time and by three (69-66) going into the final quarter, but finished strongly to claim victory. Claire Melia picked up 29 points, while Claire O’Sullivan had 21.

Coach Mark Scannell said: “Both Claire Melia and Claire O’Sullivan were excellent, but it was a dogged team performance with Casey (Grace) setting the tone early.”

WIT Waterford Wildcats overcame Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics 73-61 to get off the mark, as did Castleisland’s Team Garvey’s St Mary’s, who claimed an historic first Super League success with a 73-58 win over Fr Mathews.

Their American, Le’Jzae Davidson top-scored with 30 points, while Lorraine Scanlon chipped in with 17 and Deirdre Geaney had 14.