Claire Melia magic ensures Glanmire take Cork derby bragging rights over Brunell

Women’s Super League

Singletons Supervalu Brunell 77 The Address UCC Glanmire 86

A stunning 29 points from Irish senior international Claire Melia ensured The Ambassador UCC Glanmire won the bragging rights against Cork rivals Singletons Supervalu Brunell in the Women’s Super League.

The Parochial Hall, Gurranbraher, is a venue known all over Ireland in basketball circles and the restricted attendance were treated to a classic.

It was evident the Glanmire coach Mark Scannell was relieved after the game as he reflected on his team’s performance.

“Our second-half performance in defence was superb as we restricted Brunell to 27 points,” said Scannell.

“I wasn’t surprised by Brunell as they are a good side and knew they would pose us problems but after the week we have had I am just happy to get the win.”

In the opening half, Glanmire were quickest out of the blocks and with Claire O’Sullivan and Melia dominating in offence the visitors raced into a 16-8 lead in the fifth minute.

A late basket from the Brunell American Kwanza Murray ensured the teams were tied at 22 points each at the end of the opening quarter.

On the restart, Brunell increased their intensity in defence and with Simone O’Shea and Edel Thornton draining consecutive three-pointers, they raced into a 35-26 lead midway through this period.

The Brunell victory scholar Shannon Ryan began making her 6'4" presence felt at the post and they looked the better side for long periods in the second quarter.

Murray finished the quarter with a stunning three-pointer as Brunell deservedly went in at the break commanding a six-point lead, 49-43.

The game was still finely balanced in the third quarter as the teams were level again in the 25th minute.

Melia goes through games in a cool and professional manner and Glanmire certainly needed her inspiration to keep them in this game.

Leading 69-66 entering the final quarter, Glanmire required a good final period and their defence proved crucial as they restricted Brunell to a mere seven points.

Defence has always been a key factor for Scannell and when defeat stared them in the face they found an extra gear to win in style.

Make no mistake, Glanmire can thank the brilliance of Melia who produced another awesome performance that proved too much for Brunell to handle.

Top scorers for Singletons Supervalu Brunell: K Murray 23, S Ryan 18, E Thornton 16.

Top scorers for The Address UCC Glanmire: C Melia 29, C O’Sullivan 21, G Smith 14.

Singletons Supervalu Brunell: M Finnegan, S Ryan, L Homan, A Braham, K Sexton, E Thornton, S O’Shea, A Macheta, K Murray, K Walsh, L Crean-Hickey, S O’Reilly.

The Address UCC Glanmire: A McKenna, L A Wilkinson, C Grace, C O’Sullivan, A Murphy, T Clagget, L Scannell, M Furlong, G Smith, M Loughery, C Melia, A Dooley.

Referees: Mary Whelan (Dublin), William Podolvac (Dublin).