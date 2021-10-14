Hockey: Munster pacesetters primed for Irish Senior Cup clash

Munster’s current leading lights Cork C of I and Bandon will face off on Saturday in the men’s Irish Senior Cup second round at Garryduff.

Both have gone unbeaten after four rounds of the provincial top tier with C of I edging things by a point at this early stage with a perfect start to life under the now player-coach Jonny Bruton.

Jonny Spillane has also impressed since his arrival from Midleton while the addition of youth internationals Ian Balding and Rory Treacy from Waterford has given them a large panel to work with.

It is one which looks well equipped to make a charge for promotion back to the top tier of the EY Hockey League despite the departure of Kevin O’Dea to UCD.

For Bandon, the ageless Dave Smith continues to bang in the goals and, despite their youth, Ian Perrott, Karl Smyth, and Ethan Hamilton-Foott have amassed lots of experience which they will aim to call on to cause something of surprise.

Cork Harlequins are the third Munster side involved at the last-16 stage but have the toughest draw on offer, travelling to Glenanne who have a perfect record of five wins from five in the top tier.

Quins did win 5-0 at Clontarf in round one but a mixed start in Munster — with one win from four — suggests this will be a tough ask and they will need top gun Jack O’Meara to fire.

Elsewhere, in a quirk of the fixture list, Three Rock Rovers will meet Corinthian and YMCA are up against UCD, both repeats of last week's fixtures. Rovers beat the Reds in the EY Hockey League last Saturday 4-1 while the students drew with YMCA 3-3.

Holders Lisnagarvey host Rathgar while the pick of the games features Banbridge against Monkstown although both may be without international stars with next week’s World Cup qualifiers on the horizon.

In the men’s Irish Hockey Trophy, Ashton welcome Portadown while Catholic Institute takes the long road to Ballynahinch.

In the women’s Senior Cup, UCC’s reward for their win over Monkstown is an even longer trip all the way to Queen’s University in Belfast.

Defensively, they have been superb, Caoimhe Perdue marshalling a side that has conceded just three times in five outings while Elva Kerr, Hilary Balding, and Rebecca Kingston are also kicking on.

Harlequins will hope to find form against an impressive Pembroke. Eddie Gash’s side have not scored since the opening day of the campaign and will find things difficult against an impressive outfit who are a point off top spot in the EYHL.

Catholic Institute will be favourites when they meet Leinster Division One outfit Corinthian at Rosbrien but their opposition will not be taken lightly having gone unbeaten in Leinster this season.

Indeed, they had already pinned down a promotion playoff spot in 2020 before the pandemic hit, denying them an opportunity to join the highest league.

In the Trophy, Bandon travel to Galway to meet Greenfields and Ashton go to Three Rock Rovers.