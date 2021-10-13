Gareth Delany: ‘I never thought I'd get the opportunity to play in a World Cup’

Three months after their breakthrough appearance at the 2007 Cricket World Cup in the Caribbean, Ireland hosted the West Indies in a tournament match played at Clontarf.

In the Sportsfile archive from that July clash, which ended in a no result due to consistent rain, is a picture of the legendary Guyanese batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul with a 10-year-old Gareth Delany.

Now, nearly 15 years later, the Munster Reds all-rounder is no longer on the sidelines watching on in admiration but getting ready to grace the global stage himself, testing himself against the best in the world.

From that Ireland squad who brought the sport to the forefront of the nation’s attention, only Kevin O’Brien is with Delany in the 15-man squad in the UAE.

There are still links with the class of 2007 however, as William Porterfield is in the coaching staff, Andrew White is the chair of selectors, and Boyd Rankin played alongside Delany in the qualifiers for this tournament — which took place in October 2019 — but has since retired.

But while the likes of O’Brien and Porterfield will go down as some of the greatest to ever put on the green jersey, there is no doubt that Paul Stirling is the man of the moment.

His 19th half-century in T20 internationals in last week’s warm-up match against the UAE put him into fourth place in the all-time run scorers list in that form of the game.

“It was always pretty cool being able to look up to the guys back then, the likes of Kev (O’Brien) and Stirlo (Paul Stirling), and now being able to play alongside them is something I never thought I’d get to do,” Delany told the Irish Examiner. “Obviously growing up watching them on the TV, Kev was involved in the biggest breakthrough moment for Irish cricket when he got that hundred against England in 2011.

“Stirlo has been, in my opinion, the best Irish batter ever, so getting the opportunity to play alongside those guys and some of the other guys as well is pretty special.”

A powerful top-order hitter himself, Delany plays a similar game to Stirling, meaning the 24-year-old Dubliner can learn first hand from one of the greats of the sport.

“What struck me the most about him is his control of the game,” Delany says. “He obviously has that ability to be aggressive when he needs to be, but a lot of the time he plays within himself and he plays the situation brilliantly.

“He can bat those long innings where he needs to just knuckle down for large periods of time and then there will be little bursts where he shows the power and the aggressiveness that he has to be able to kick on so I’m trying to learn from that and trying to add those things to my game.”

Ireland enter the competition in the first round where two of their group of four (which includes Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and Namibia) will join the top nations in the Super 12 phase of the competition.

Ireland play the Dutch on Monday morning.

“I suppose, it is the World Cup but in a sense, you don’t feel like you’re in the World Cup proper because it feels as though you have another round of qualification before you play with the big teams so there is that kind of fear that it could come down to those first two games, they make or break you. If results don’t go the way you want, you’re pretty much done and dusted before the competition gets going.”

That said, Delany says the prospect of competing on the big stage is an exciting one.

“On the other hand, I never thought I’d get the opportunity to play in a World Cup so it’s exciting on that front, as well as the chance to play in front of large crowds, on TV, and against some of the best players in the world.”