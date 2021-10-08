Gigi Smith stars as The Address UCC Glanmire open Super League with emphatic win

A 31-point contribution from Gigi Smith helped The Address UCC Glanmire demolish Team Garvey’s St Mary’s Castleisland in the opening game of the Women’s Super League
Gigi Smith stars as The Address UCC Glanmire open Super League with emphatic win

Gianna Smith, UCC Glanmire scored 31 points. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 21:26
John Coughlan

The Address UCC Glanmire 112 Team Garvey’s St Mary’s Castleisland 41

A 31-point contribution from Gigi Smith helped The Address UCC Glanmire demolish Team Garvey’s St Mary’s Castleisland in the opening game of the Women’s Super League at the Mardyke Arena Friday night.

After totally demolishing their Kerry opponents the Glanmire coach Mark Scannell praised his troops.

Scannell said: “You can only play what’s put in front of you and to be fair after been off for so long my team were anxious to get the business done.” It was a strange but happy atmosphere in the venue after a lapse of 19 months without basketball action but UCC Glanmire showed enough to suggest that they will be in the mix for silverware this season.

Glanmire after a sluggish opening three minutes gradually began finding their touch with American Gigi Smith helping them on a seven-point run and that saw them race into a 17-9 lead midway through the quarter and extended it to 18 points entering the second period.

On the restart, Glanmire opened up with a McKenna three-pointer and from early doors the Kerry side looked to be struggling big time as they trailed 44-18 midway through the second quarter.

The Glanmire coach used various rotations and he must have been happy with the performance of American Smith who looks a player that could well light up this league.

As the quarter matured Glanmire went through the motions as this game looked well over a contest at the break following a stunning Claire Melia three-pointer when commanding a 62-24 lead.

In the final quarter, it was a case of Glanmire going through the motions as this game was decided long before the final buzzer.

THE ADDRESS UCC GLANMIRE: A McKenna, L A Wilkinson, C Grace, C O’Sullivan, A Murphy, T Claggett, M Furlong, M Loughrey, G Smith, C Melia, A Dooley.

TEAM GARVEY'S ST MARY'S CASTLEISLAND: L Walmsley, P McCarthy, E Sherwood, L Davidson, N O’Connor, D Geaney, M Barry, R Ryan, D Dunlea, R O’Shea, L Scanlon, S O’Shea.

Referees: Peter James Couglan, Gerard Daly (Cork).

More in this section

Hannah Matthews celebrates after the game 11/6/2019 Hannah Matthews retires from international hockey after 'whirlwind' Ireland career
England v Ireland - First One Day International - Royal London Series - Ageas Bowl Ireland finalise their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup
Turkey F1 GP Auto Racing Lewis Hamilton to serve 10-place grid penalty for Turkish Grand Prix
#Basketball
2016 IABA Elite Boxing Championships

Boxing chiefs bid to rescue Ireland’s participation at worlds

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up