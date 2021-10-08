Gigi Smith stars as The Address UCC Glanmire open Super League with emphatic win

The Address UCC Glanmire 112 Team Garvey’s St Mary’s Castleisland 41

A 31-point contribution from Gigi Smith helped The Address UCC Glanmire demolish Team Garvey’s St Mary’s Castleisland in the opening game of the Women’s Super League at the Mardyke Arena Friday night.

After totally demolishing their Kerry opponents the Glanmire coach Mark Scannell praised his troops.

Scannell said: “You can only play what’s put in front of you and to be fair after been off for so long my team were anxious to get the business done.” It was a strange but happy atmosphere in the venue after a lapse of 19 months without basketball action but UCC Glanmire showed enough to suggest that they will be in the mix for silverware this season.

Glanmire after a sluggish opening three minutes gradually began finding their touch with American Gigi Smith helping them on a seven-point run and that saw them race into a 17-9 lead midway through the quarter and extended it to 18 points entering the second period.

On the restart, Glanmire opened up with a McKenna three-pointer and from early doors the Kerry side looked to be struggling big time as they trailed 44-18 midway through the second quarter.

The Glanmire coach used various rotations and he must have been happy with the performance of American Smith who looks a player that could well light up this league.

As the quarter matured Glanmire went through the motions as this game looked well over a contest at the break following a stunning Claire Melia three-pointer when commanding a 62-24 lead.

In the final quarter, it was a case of Glanmire going through the motions as this game was decided long before the final buzzer.

THE ADDRESS UCC GLANMIRE: A McKenna, L A Wilkinson, C Grace, C O’Sullivan, A Murphy, T Claggett, M Furlong, M Loughrey, G Smith, C Melia, A Dooley.

TEAM GARVEY'S ST MARY'S CASTLEISLAND: L Walmsley, P McCarthy, E Sherwood, L Davidson, N O’Connor, D Geaney, M Barry, R Ryan, D Dunlea, R O’Shea, L Scanlon, S O’Shea.

Referees: Peter James Couglan, Gerard Daly (Cork).