Basketball: Team by team guide to the Women's Super League

Waterford Wildcats.

Coach: Tommy O’Mahony (new, replacing Jillian Hayes who is now assistant coach).

Home court: Mercy College, Oznam Street.

2019/20 finish: 6th.

Players in: Rachel Thompson (Colgate University).

Players out: None.

Verdict: With a core of young players like the Hickey sisters (and daughters of Jillian Hayes) and Abby Flynn to go with returning veterans like Steph O’Shea and Sinead Deegan, they could challenge for a top-four spot.

The Address UCC Glanmire.

Coach: Mark Scannell.

Mark Scannell

Home court: UCC Mardyke Arena/Upper Glanmire 2019/20 finish: 2nd.

Players in: Gianna Smith (Virginia, USA), Taylor Claggert (Vancouver, Canada).

Players out: Sarah Whelan.

Verdict: With Claire Rockall back, they have as much depth and experience as anyone in the league. Claire Melia has understandably taken some time off following a family bereavement but should she return in the not-too-distant future, so will some form of silverware to already the most-trophy-laden club in the country.

Fr Mathews.

Coach: Niamh Dwyer.

Home court: Fr. Mathews Arena, Cork.

2019/20 finish: 7th.

Fr. Mathews' Amy Murphy is tackled by Ambassador UCC Glanmire's Shrita Parker during the Women's Super League game in 2020. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Players in: Aisling McCann (Killester), Trish Byrne (Brunell), Lainey Nolan (Princeton Prep), Siadbh Fitzgerald, Hollie Herlihy (return after break).

Players out: Amanda O’Regan (retired), Simone O’Shea (Brunell).

Verdict: The addition of McCann adds considerable and necessary outside scoring power to complement the formidable Gráinne Dwyer-Shannon Brady frontcourt tandem. Will finish higher than they did in 2019-2020.

Trinity Meteors.

Coach: Vincent O’Keeffe.

Home court: Trinity Sports Hall.

2019/20 finish: Promoted, Division One champions.

Players in: Lexx Davis (Team Gruenberg, Germany), Haille Nickerson (Memorial University of Newfoundland), Dayna Finn (Maree), Rebecca O’Keeffe (DCU Mercy).

Players out: Edel Thornton (Brunell), Katie Kilbride (retired).

Verdict: The dynamic Finn is about as good a replacement as they could have got in the wake of fellow international Thornton returning to her home club. Will need – and likely will get – a big season from Sarah Kenny to win games in the top fight.

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s.

Coach: Liam Culloty.

Home court: Castleisland CC.

2019/20 finish: 1st Division One South Conference, promoted to Super League.

Players in: Rheanne O’Shea (St. Pauls Killarney), Kelly Diggin (Brunell), Le'Jzae Davidson (Furman University), Niamh ní Conchuir (Dingle).

Players out: Loretta Maher (retired).

Verdict: Though this is the first time we’ve had a Kerry side in the top flight in 15 years, they have considerable national league experience and size in the form of American Le'Jzae Davidson and Lorraine Scanlon. Will cause damage inside and at home.

DCU Mercy.

Coach: Mark Ingle.

DCU Mercy head coach Mark Ingle

Home court: DCU Arena.

2019/20 finish: 1st, reigning Super League champions Players in: Bailey Greenberg (Drexel Uni, Philadelphia), Alarie Mayze (Southern Mississipi), Emma Carroll, Rachel Brennan, Ciara Mulligan (all ex-U20 DCU Mercy).

Players out: Sarah Woods (year out), Aine McDonnel (year out), Roxy Barryman (Greece).

Verdict: As young a side as Ingle as ever had at this level, especially without Woods, but with the inside craft and graft of internationals Rachel Huijsdens and Hannah Thornton, they’ll still be there or thereabouts as they always are.

DCU players, from left, Alarie Mayze, Hannah Thornton and Bailey Greenberg

Singleton Supervalu Brunell.

Coach: Tim O’Halloran.

Home court: Parochial Hall, Cork.

2019/20 finish: 8th.

Players in: Shannon Ryan (Saint Anselm College), Kwanza Murray (South Carolina/Lincoln Uni, PA), Edel Thornton (Trinity Meteors).

Players out: Laura Morrissey (year out), Aryn McClure (back to USA), Alexa Middleton (ex-Victory Scholar).

Verdict: For years they’ve wondered what things would be like if Edel ever returned and now they’ve got their wish; will need all her dynamism and leadership on and off the floor to finally properly challenge for a league title.

Killester.

Coach: Karl Kilbride.

Home court: IWA Clontarf, Dublin.

2019/20 finish: 4th.

Mimi Clarke of Killester

Players in: Kate Kelly (Drogheda Wolves).

Players out: Leah Westbrooks (Retired), Aisling McCann (Fr. Mathews).

Verdict: Two seasons ago when they lost Hannah Thornton they were still able to win an unlikely Cup but the absence of McCann – who is based in Cork for the year – is too much. Could struggle.

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics.

Coach: Ioannis Liapakis (new).

Home court: Leixlip Amenities Centre.

2019/20 finish: 5th.

Players in: Alexis Dillard (Central District Lions, Australia), Adrienne Jackson (ACD-Ferragudo, Portugal).

Former UCD Marian head coach Ioannis Liapakis is now in charge of the women's team at Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics

Players out: Katrina Pardy (USA), Kianna Ray (USA).

Verdict: With Liapakis – after a fine stint with the men’s Marian team – calling the shots and internationals like Sorcha Tiernan and Áine O’Connor well able to sink them, expect Celtics to recover from a slump season and be more like who they were during the Mark Byrne years.

IT Carlow Basketball.

Coach: Martin Conroy.

Home court: The Barrow Centre IT Carlow.

2019/20 season finish: 9th.

Players in: Miah Ryan (Larrie Birds), Nessa Maguire (Kilkenny Stars), Lucy Coogan (Link with Kilkenny Stars), Ava Coogan (Kilkenny Stars).

Players out: None.

Verdict: May not have enough experience to contend but with Lucy Coogan coming off a stellar summer with the national U18 team, they could get enough home wins to stay up.