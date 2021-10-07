Basketball: Team by team guide to the Men's Super League

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League.

Belfast Star.

Coach: Adrian Fulton.

Home court: De La Salle College.

2019/20 finish: Winners.

Conor Quinn of Belfast Star

Players in: Paul Dick (Tralee Warriors), Jonny Foulds (Reading Rockets), Max Cooper (Mayville State University), James Carr (Western Illinois University).

Players out: CJ Fulton (Lafayette College), Keelan Cairns (Tradehouse Central Ballincollig).

Verdict: With Paul Dick about as good a replacement as you could get for the now Stateside-based CJ, CJ’s old man still probably the best coach in the league and the Quinns providing possibly the best outside shooting in the league, Star will again challenge for if not retain the Superleague title.

Bright DCU Saints.

Coach: Gareth Winders (new).

Home court: DCU Sports Complex/ St Vincent's Gym, Glasnevin.

2019/20 finish: 6th.

Players in: Benjamin Durox (Collège Shawinigan, Canada), Julius Brooks (6’9” centre, North Carolina, USA), Kevin Keane, James Harding, Martin Neary, Phil Neary, Donal Monaghan (St Vincent’s).

Players out: Mike Bonaparte (Tolka Rovers).

Verdict: Along with Killester, the longest-serving club in the top flight but the days of constantly finishing in the top four seem in the distant past; mid-table would be a considerable achievement.

DBS Éanna.

Coach: Darren McGovern.

Home court: Coláiste Éanna Gym, Ballyroan, Dublin 16.

Stefan Zecevic of DBS Eanna

2019/20 finish: 3rd.

Players in: Tolu Antonio (Killester BC), Jake Verscoyle (Bright DCU Saints), Devin Gimore (Murray College, USA) Jeff Gordon (Barton College USA).

Players out: Sam Light (back to US), Marko Tomic (returned to Serbia), Oisin Kerlin (Ulster University).

Verdict: One of the deepest squads in the country but maybe not quite the star power to win the type of national honours they made a decent stab of vying for in 2019-2020.

NUIG Maree.

Coach: Charlie Crowley (new).

Home court: NUIG Kingfisher Sport Complex.

2019/20 finish: 10th.

Players in: Oriol Franch (Spain), Lovre Tvrdic (Croatia).

Players out: Ciaran Harte (move to Asst Coach), Charlie Crowley (Head Coach), Mark Devanney Wynne - N/A, Jim Crowley - N/A.

Verdict: With their partnership with NUIG, Maree’s training and playing facilties are amongst the best in the country but they’re likely to be engaged in a relegation battle for most of the season.

Team 360 Financial Killorglin.

Coach: Declan Wall.

Home court: Killorglin Sports Complex.

2019/20 finish: 8th.

Players in: Wail Al Mehraj (Fortitudo Messina, Italy), Jeremy Loenzo Medina (CB Martos Paraiso Interior, Spain), Allan Thomas (rejoined, USA).

Players out: Detrek Browning, Carlos Hortelano, Andres Diaz Rollano.

Verdict: The Killorglin Sports Complex will still be one of the hardest places in the league to come away from with a win but the home side themselves may not have the required continuity and homegrown experience to finally finish in the top half of the table.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig.

Coach: Kieran O’Sullivan.

Home court: Ballincollig Community School.

2019/20 finish: Division 1 champions, promoted to Super League.

Players in: Milorad Sedlarevic (Bramsche), Pau Cami Galera (Club Basquet Igualada), Adrian O’Sullivan (Carbajosa), Keelan Cairns (Belfast Star).

Players out: Inigio Zabola (returned home), Ian McLoughlin (St. Mary’s Castleisland), Mick McGinn (not playing Super League), Isaac James and Colin Murray (playing Division 1).

Inigo Zabola will be a loss to Ballincollig. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Verdict: The club may be new to the Superleague but its key players are not; with Superleague champions like Cairns and both O’Sullivan brothers on board they’ll expect to challenge for silverware.

UCD Marian.

Coach: Josko Srzic.

Home court: UCD Sports Centre.

2019/20 finish: 4th.

Players in: Dan James (Canada, last played in 2018), Conor Meany (from Division 1), Srdjan Stojanovic (Thor Ak, Iceland), Jonathan Jean (KK Zeljo, Bosnia), Kerim Sibert (Germany), Colm O’Reilly (The Kiski Prep School, Waterford Vikings).

Players out: Barry Drumm, Mike Garrow, Aidan Dunne.

Verdict: Have a potentially devastating outside game with the return of Conor Meaney and Dan James and the addition of Jean who went for 40 in a preseason game last weekend, but with the departure of Garrow they may lack the size to contend as they have for the past half-decade.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors.

Coach: John Dowling (new).

Home court: Tralee Sports Complex.

2019/20 finish: 2nd.

Aaron Claxite of Garvey's Tralee Warriors

Players in: Nikola Roso (ASD Svincolati Milazzo, Italy), Aaron Calixte (Oklahoma University), Ronalds Elksnis (Manchester Giants, UK).

Players out: Paul Dick (Belfast Star), Jonathan Lawton (Thor AK, Iceland), Rap Buivydas (Hills Boys, PA, USA).

Verdict: Look good to again finish in the top three as they have every season since they came into the league five years ago.

Killester.

Coach: Brian O’Malley.

Home court: IWA Clontarf.

2019/20 finish: 7th.

Players in: Javier Vazquez Hernandez (BC Molina, Spain), Eric Westbrooks (Thomas University, USA), Daniel Sheridan, JJ Knief, Ciaran Evans (KBC Underage), Robbie Clarke (Mallorca BC Academy).

Players out: Antonio Odunga (DBS Éanna) Kieran O'Brien (retired), Isaac Westbrooks (retired), Gavin O'Dea (Bright DCU Saints), Pete Lacey (England).

Verdict: The retirement of veterans like Westbrook and O’Brien means they may not challenge for top honours but there is still enough talent and pride there to make them as tricky as ever to beat in Clontarf.

Griffith College Templeogue.

Coach: Mark Keenan.

Home court: Nord Anglia Int. School Leopardstown.

2019/20 finish: 5th.

Griffith College Templeogue and Ireland coach Mark Keenan

Players in: DJ Mitchelln (Santa Clara University USA), Enrique Melini (Escola Basket Xiria, Spain), Daire Murray and Callum McGrail (underage).

Players out: Keith Jordan Jnr (Ej Sligo All-Stars). Matthew Harper (Grand Hotel Malahide), James Gormley (CB Aguimes, Spain).

Verdict: For almost a decade now there’s barely a season in which the coach-player axis of Mark Keenan-Jason Killeen hasn’t delivered a national title – this past summer it even produced international silveware for Ireland – and with other internationals like Neil Randolph and Lorcan Murphy still around, another Cup or league is possible.

Moycullen.

Coach: John Cunningham.

Home court: NUIG Kingfisher.

2019/20 finish: 11th.

Players in: Eoghan Kelly (ex-Moycullen, returning from Lake Forest College, Illinois).

Players out: Patrick Lyons (Aschersleben Tigers BC, Germany).

Verdict: With their limited budge, another relegation battle is likely but so is another relegation escape.

C&S Neptune.

Coach: Colin O'Reilly (new player-head coach).

Home court: Neptune Stadium.

2019/20 finish: 9th.

Players in: Aleix Tarradellas (Spanish, from Sindri Hofn, Iceland), Miles Washington (Uni of Texas Permian Basin; Odessa).

Players out: Kyle Hosford (UCC Demons).

Verdict: O’Reilly may not be able to offer what he used to as a player, but as a coach he will ensure his team will be one of the best prepared in the league. Might be without too many of their homegrown players to win the league but a Cup wouldn’t be beyond them.