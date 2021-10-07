Hockey: Catholic Institute's trip to Pegasus the pick of the weekend's action

The top of the women’s EY Hockey League is set for another shake-up once again with rivals Pegasus and Catholic Institute set to face off at Queen’s.

The two sides share first place on eight points after four rounds with a gaggle of four waiting in the wings a point back on seven as the competition takes on a hugely competitive early form.

For Insta, back-to-back wins over Muckross and Harlequins have the Limerick side flying high, doing so off the back of a miserly defence that has conceded just twice to date with Pam Smithwick notching three clean sheets.

Youngster Leah Clery has provided the ammunition up top, netting half of their six goals in what looks like a break-out season for her.

Of the close chasers, Railway Union and Pembroke meet in the Sandymount derby with both aiming to build on productive starts. Orla Macken is the dynamo at the heart of Pembroke’s midfield and comes up against her youth club for whom Kate Lloyd has been a constant threat up to.

Old Alex got back to winning ways last weekend and their next task is a game against Muckross who are looking for a first win.

Cork Harlequins are another side going for a first win with their developing side. Michelle Barry’s return last weekend was a big plus and they will need her and Yvonne O’Byrne on form to keep a talented UCD at bay.

Loreto host Belfast Harlequins at Beaufort in the day’s other contest.

On the men’s side, Glenanne’s perfect record will be put to the test by Banbridge at St Andrew’s. The Marlay derby sees Corinthian and Three Rock Rovers face off at Whitechurch Park, Pembroke will hope to surprise Lisnagarvey, and Annadale welcome Monkstown to Lagan College.

Meanwhile, UCD will aim to improve their rough start against YMCA, who themselves not won since the opening day of the season.

Elsewhere, there is action in the Irish Hockey Challenge with 10 teams playing on day one of the group phases.