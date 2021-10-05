Irish road bowlers turn their eyes towards European Championships in Germany

Ireland took the first steps towards assembling its squads for next year’s European Championships in Garding in northern Germany with Dutch Moors and German Lofting trials at Castletownkenneigh last Sunday.

The 16th holding of the games was scheduled for May 2020, but like sports events across the globe it fell victim to Covid-19. The championships are played across the three national disciplines of Irish Road Bowling, Dutch Moors Bowling, and German Lofting on consecutive days. German Lofting is dominated by the two German teams, which means the Irish have to earn virtually all their medals and team points in the other two arenas. The competing countries are Ireland, Netherlands, Germany (two historic teams), and Italy.

Somewhat like in rugby, Italy is a newcomer to the club. It has a distinct road bowling tradition, very like Ireland’s, but that has not yet been included in the European Championships. The top dogs of Europe are Ireland, Netherlands, and the German FKV team, all three of which compete fiercely on the road and Dutch Moors. The Italians are not yet in a place to compete at that level, while the German VSHB team concentrates almost exclusively on German Lofting.

Last Sunday’s Dutch Moors trial offered a shot at redemption for James O’Donovan, Martin Coppinger, and Killian Kingston all three of whom will be looking for more positives as the year concludes. O’Donovan shook off the disappointment of his recent Munster senior final defeat to top the leaderboard after the first round. Coppinger and Kingston, both of whom missed the entire competitive season of 2021, were his closest rivals.

O’Donovan’s Moors form is good news for Ireland as he won the silver medal in the Netherlands in 2016. Kingston won a Moors youth silver medal in Cork in 2008. Coppinger would bring a huge amount of power into the squad in all three disciplines. Edmond Sexton, who won the bronze in 2016, and Tom O’Donovan who won both the Road and Moors youth bronze medals in 2016 were also in the mix.

Aidan Murphy who won the Moors gold medal in Italy in 2012 and the road silver medal in 2016 was not among the players lining out last Sunday. Other big names that could bolster the Moors team like Arthur McDonagh, David Murphy, and Gary Daly were also absent. In the German Lofting, Coppinger edged O’Donovan, with young Tom O’Donovan shading Éamon Bowen for third spot. A second round of Dutch Moors and German Lofting trials will be held at the same venue next Sunday.

Hannah Cronin was the best of the Irish women in both disciplines. She headed Claire O’Sullivan, 2016 road silver medallist, and 2012 under-18 gold medallist Meghan Collins. In the youth section Jamie Kelleher, Conor Lucey, and Darragh Dempsey led the Dutch Moors. Those three were joined by Tommy O’Sullivan at the top of the German Lofting list. In the girls under-18 trials Ellen Sexton, Rachel Kingston, and Margaret Sexton were tops in both Moors and German Lofting.

On the domestic front, Hannah Sexton won the Munster intermediate final at Templemartin to secure her place in the All-Ireland final at Baile Bhuirne later this month. This win comes hot on the heels of her international under-18 win at King and Queen of the Roads the previous week and her All-Ireland under-18 victory in Armagh in August.

Buckley won the first three bowls to Desmond’s lane. Sexton played a great fourth shot, which gave her a 35m lead after Buckley’s bowl was deflected by the white line. She increased her lead to almost a bowl in the next three to Slyne’s corner. She continued to hold a good lead to O’Riordan’s. She took her odds well over a bowl in the next two and added a second to the line.

At Lyre, Alex O’Donovan beat James Nagle by two bowls. They were locked together for the first two to the forestry. O’Donovan won the third shot by 40m. He then played a brilliant bowl over the tunnel to go well over a bowl clear. He scorched to Crowley’s bend in three more to increase his lead to two bowls. His intensity dipped from there to the line, but he still held his two bowls of odds.

Muiris Buttimer beat Michéal O’Sullivan by a bowl in the Fergal Beamish Cup at the Pike. O’Sullivan had close to a bowl after three. Buttimer turned the score. He was almost a bowl in front at the three-quarter mark and won by a bowl.