Anthony Joshua loses his world heavyweight titles

Anthony Joshua has lost his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles after a unanimous points defeat by Oleksandr Usyk in London.

The Englishman lost on all the judge's cards — 117-112 116-112 115-113.

He was outboxed and outclassed by Usyk who kept coming forward and mixing up his angles of attack.

The Ukrainian is now the new heavyweight champion and speaking afterwards to Sky Sports, he insisted there is more to come from him.

“This means a lot ... the fight went exactly the way I expected it to go. There were a couple of moments when Anthony pushed me hard, but nothing special.

“I had no objective to knock him out [at the end] ... I hit him hard, to try and knock him out, but my trainers said just stop and do your job.

“I want to go home and see my family ... I’m not thinking about the rematch at the moment.

“You didn’t see the best Usyk yet ... I can do better.”

It’s the second defeat of Anthony Joshua’s career.

Report to follow