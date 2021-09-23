Road Bowling: Arthur McDonagh in pole position to be crowned King of the Roads

International bowling begins its emergence from the long Covid-19 hiatus, when the King and Queen of the Roads resumes at Ballincurrig this weekend. If momentum is the X ingredient, then Arthur McDonagh is the hot candidate for the King of the Roads. In last Sunday’s Munster final he was a sharp, strong, and focused and is very much at home in Ballincurrig.

His credentials will be road tested against current King, Gary Daly, and German champion Ralf Look. Daly won the title in the mists of the pre-Covid era in 2019, beating All-Ireland champion Aidan Murphy in the final. Ralf Look is the guy who led Thomas Mackle for the first 16 shots of the 2016 final and only lost in the last shot, having defeated Killian Kingston and Cathal Toal the previous day.