Road bowling: Aaron Hughes and Seán O’Mahony star on All-Ireland finals weekend

The standout performers at last weekend’s All-Ireland finals at Aghagower in Mayo were Aaron Hughes and Seán O’Mahony.

Hughes was exceptional against Padraig Nugent in the Junior C final. Although still eligible for under-18, his bowling was mature, smooth, and fast. He has the talent to go to the very top of the game.

Boston-born Seán O’Mahony won the Novice I title for the second time. He is an exceptional talent, he has speed, accuracy, and championship cools. He defeated a very talented Eoin O’Donovan.

O’Donovan has the capacity to whip bowls 30m onto the sop with speed to spare. Against another opponent, he would have romped to victory.

Another younger player with a future is Darren Kelly who contested the Novice II final. He was beaten by Ulster champion Paddy O’Neill.

In the Junior C final, Hughes delivered his first bowl with ferocity. Nugent did well to miss it by just 10m. He then made the wood entrance to stay on track to open the first bend in three. Hughes hit back with an incredible bowl that went all the way to full light. Nugent missed that by a metre with his third.

They made the big bend in two more. Nugent was a bit right with his next. Hughes hit back with another rocket up the rise to light to push his lead to almost two bowls. He followed with another bullet to Kinlooey Lough. Nugent’s reply was played perfectly, but whipped right to leave him well over two bowls adrift.

Nugent followed with a big bowl to the end of the lake. Hughes’ bowl took a massive hop, but it still made Moran’s lane to keep him over two clear. Nugent lost significant ground when he pushed his next bowl left.

Hughes hit back with another monster bowl into the hollow. Nugent followed with a fine shot, but it missed the tip and left him with impossible odds to reel in.

In the Novice I final, O’Mahony got the better of the big opening shots to light. O’Donovan won the second with a big bowl to the avenue. O’Mahony took the third. O’Donovan’s fourth took a cruel hop right. O’Mahony was very tight left with his reply and just beat the tip. O’Donovan kept up the momentum with a fine effort to the top of the brow.

O’Mahony countered with the shot of the weekend. A fiery bowl that scorched up the white line, over the brow, and down to the hollow at the water-treatment plant. O’Donovan did well to beat that by 20m with a good sixth.

He regained traction with his next to the stone wall in the middle of the long straight, which cut the lead to 80m. He followed with another good one to the bottom of the hill.

O’Mahony produced another magnificent bowl to the start Kinlooey Lough to stretch his lead to almost a bowl again. He raised a full bowl with his next to the oak tree. He followed with another huge bowl beside the lake to go two clear. They made the big bend in another and each lofted smartly over the bend. O’Donovan had the lead under two, but there was no chance to get closer.

Paddy O’Neill made the brighter start against Darren Kelly in the Novice II final winning each of the first three to light past O’Grady’s. He looked set to gain big odds at the treatment plant after six, but just beat Kelly’s tip by 25m. Kelly then played a great bowl to win his only lead.

O’Neill instantly hit back with huge bowl to Kinlooey Lough, which Kelly missed in two to concede a bowl of odds.

O’Neill increased his lead to the oak tree. He raised a second bowl when Kelly’s bowl to the big bend took a very unlucky hop. Kelly then lofted a dead bowl to fall three behind. To his credit he went for the loft again and put it well over the bend.

Both the Munster and Ulster senior finals will be played next weekend, with the double bonus of a place in the All-Ireland final and King of the Roads for the two winners.

James O’Donovan and Arthur McDonagh contest the Munster final at Baile Bhuirne and Cathal Toal defends his Ulster title against Thomas Mackle at Knappagh.