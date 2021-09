Your TV guide to all the sport on the box this weekend...

SATURDAY.

CYCLING: European Road Championships, (Eurosport 1, 1.15pm).

FORMULA ONE: Italian Grand Prix, second practice, (Sky Sports F1, 10.30am); Sprint qualifying, (2.35pm).

GAA: All-Ireland SFC final, Mayo v Tyrone, (RTÉ Two, Sky Sports, 3.30pm); The Saturday Game, (RTÉ Two, 10pm).

GOLF: European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Golf, 9am; Sky Sports Golf ,12pm).

HORSE RACING: Champions Weekend from Leopardstown, (RTÉ 2, 1pm); Doncaster, (Virgin Media, 1.30pm).

RUGBY: Vodafone Women’s interpros, Connacht v Ulster, (TG4, 4.45pm); Leinster v Munster, (TG4, 7.15pm).

SOCCER: Premier League, Crystal Palace v Tottenham, (BT Sport 1, 11.30am); Manchester Utd v Newcastle (Premier Sports, 3pm); Chelsea v Aston Villa, (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, 5pm); Scottish Premier League, St Johnstone v Rangers, (Sky Sports Football, 2pm); WSL, West Ham v Aston Villa, (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League 11am).

SUNDAY.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL: NFL, Games TBC, (Sky Sports NFL for 5pm); Los Angeles Rams v Chicago Bears, (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am, Mon).

CAMOGIE: The Sunday Game Live (RTÉ Two): All Ireland Camogie finals. Junior, Armagh v Wexford (12pm); Intermediate, Antrim v Kilkenny (2pm); Senior, Cork v Galway (4.15pm). The Sunday Game, (RTÉ Two, 9.30pm).

CYCLING: European Road Championships, (Eurosport 1, 12.15pm).

FORMULA ONE: Italian Grand Prix, (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports F1, 1.55pm).

GAA: GAA Beo, Club Championships, (TG4 from 1pm).

GOLF: European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Golf, 9am; Sky Sports Golf, 12pm).

HORSE RACING: Champions Weekend from Curragh, (RTÉ 1, 1.55pm).

SOCCER: Premier League, Leeds v Liverpool, (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, 4pm); Scottish Premier League, Hearts v Hibs, (Sky Sports Football, 11am); Championship, Nottingham Forest v Cardiff, (Sky Sports Football, 2pm); Serie A, TBC, (BT Sport 1, 11.30am); Ligue 1, Montpellier v St Etienne, (BT Sport/ESPN, 12pm); WSL, Manchester City v Tottenham, (Sky Sports Main Event, 6.45pm).

MONDAY.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL: NFL, Las Vegas Raiders v Baltimore Ravens, (Channel 5, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL, 1am, Tues).

GAA: GAA 2021, (TG4, 8pm).

SOCCER: Premier League, Everton v Burnley, (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, 7pm); Serie A, Bologna v Hellas Verona, (BT Sport 1 , 7.45pm).

TUESDAY.

CYCLING: Tour of Luxembourg, (Eurosport 1, 1.30pm).

SOCCER: Champions League, Young Boys v Manchester United, (RTÉ Two, BT Sport 2, 5pm); Sevilla v RB Salzburg, (BT Sport 1, 5.30pm), Barcelona v Bayern Munich, (BT Sport 3, 7.30pm); Chelsea v Zenit St Petersburg, (BT Sport 2 , 7.45pm); Malmo v Juventus, (BT Sport//ESPN , 7.45pm); Championship, Bournemouth v QPR, (Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm); Blackburn v Hull, (Sky Sports Arena, 7pm).

WEDNESDAY.

CYCLING: Tour of Luxembourg, (Eurosport 1, 1.30pm); Tour of Tuscany, (Eurosport 1, 3.30pm); Tour of Slovakia, (Eurosport 1, 5pm).

SOCCER: Champions League, Sheriff Tiraspol v Shakhtar Donetsk, (BT Sport//ESPN, 5.30pm; Besiktas v Borussia Dortmund, (BT Sport 1, 5.30pm), Liverpool v AC Milan, (Virgin Media 2; BT Sport 2, 7pm), Manchester City v RB Leipzig, (BT Sport 3, 7.15pm), Club Brugge v Paris St Germain, (BT Sport//ESPN , 7.45pm); Championship, Stoke v Barnsley, (Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm).

THURSDAY.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL: NFL, Washington Football Team v New York Giants, (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL (12.30am, Fri).

CYCLING: Tour of Luxembourg, (Eurosport 1, 1.30pm); Tour of Slovakia, (Eurosport 1, 3.30pm).

GOLF: European Tour, The Dutch Open, (Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm); PGA Tour, The Fortinet Championship, (Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm); LPGA Tour, The Cambia Portland Classic, (Sky Sports Golf, 8pm; Sky Sports Main Event, 9pm).

FOOTBALL: Europa Conference League, Rennes v Tottenham, (BT Sport 1, 5.15pm), Roma v CSKA Sofia, (BT Sport//ESPN , 7.45pm); Europa League, Real Betis v Celtic, (BT Sport 3, 5.15pm), Dinamo Zagreb v West Ham, (BT Sport 2, 5.15pm), Galatasaray v Lazio, (BT Sport//ESPN, 5.30pm), Leicester v Napoli, (BT Sport 2 , 7.45pm), Rangers v Lyon, (BT Sport 3 , 7.45pm).

FRIDAY.

CRICKET: One-day international, Pakistan v New Zealand, (Sky Sports Cricket 10.20am; Sky Sports Main Event, 10.30am).

CYCLING: Tour of Luxembourg, (Eurosport 1, 1.30pm); Tour of Slovakia, (Eurosport 1, 3.30pm).

GOLF: European Tour, The Dutch Open, (Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm); PGA Tour, The Fortinet Championship, (Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm); LPGA Tour, The Cambia Portland Classic, (Sky Sports Golf, 8pm).

RUGBY UNION: Premiership, Bristol v Saracens, (BT Sport 1, 7pm).

SOCCER: Premier League, Newcastle v Leeds, (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, 7.30pm).

SATURDAY, September 18.

GOLF: European Tour, The Dutch Open, (Sky Sports Golf, 12pm); PGA Tour, The Fortinet Championship, (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Golf, 11pm); LPGA Tour, The Cambia Portland Classic, (Sky Sports Golf, 8pm).

HORSE RACING: Live from Newbury, (Virgin Media, 1.30pm).

RUGBY: Rugby Championship, Australia v South Africa, (Sky Sports Main Event, 8am).

SOCCER: Premier League, Wolves v Brentford, (BT Sport 1. 11.30am), Aston Villa v Everton, (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, 5pm); Championship, Hull v Sheffield United, (Sky Sports Football 12pm); Serie A, Inter v Bologna, (BT Sport 3, 5.15pm); Salernitana v Atalanta, (BT Sport 1, 7.30pm); Bundesliga, Cologne vs RB Leipzig, (Sky Sports Football, 5pm); Ligue 1, St Etienne v Bordeaux, (BT Sport 3 , 7.45pm).

SUNDAY, September 19.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL: NFL, Games TBC, (Sky Sports NFL from 5pm); Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs, (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am, Mon).

CRICKET: Women's one-day international, England v New Zealand, (Sky Sports Cricket 10.30am).

CYCLING: Road World Championships, elite men's individual time-trial, (BBC Two 1.30pm); (Eurosport 1, 2pm).

GOLF: European Tour, The Dutch Open, (Sky Sports Golf, noon); PGA Tour, The Fortinet Championship, (Sky Sports Golf, 11pm); LPGA Tour, The Cambia Portland Classic, (Sky Sports Golf, 8pm).

RUGBY: Premiership, Newcastle v Harlequins, (BT Sport 1, 2pm).

SOCCER: Scottish Premiership, Dundee United v Dundee, (Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, 11am); Premier League, West Ham v Manchester United, (Sky Sports Premier League, 1pm, Sky Sports Main Event, 2pm); Tottenham v Chelsea, (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, 4pm); Serie A, Empoli v Sampdoria, (BT Sport 1, 11.30am); Venezia v Spezia, (BT Sport 3, 2pm); Hellas Verona v Roma, (BT Sport 2, 5pm), Lazio v Cagliari, (BT Sport 3, 5pm); Juventus v AC Milan, (BT Sport 1, 7.45pm); Ligue 1, Nice v Monaco, (BT Sport 3, 12pm); Angers v Nantes, (BT Sport//ESPN, 2pm); Marseille v Rennes, (BT Sport//ESPN, 4pm); Paris St Germain v Lyon, (BT Sport 2, 7.30pm); Bundesliga, Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt, (Sky Sports Football, 6pm).