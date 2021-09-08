Aidan Walsh joins Kellie Harrington in committing future to Paris Olympics

Aidan Walsh has joined Kellie Harrington in opting to ignore the lure of professional boxing and remain with the high-performance amateur programme.

The Olympic bronze medallist had hinted as much shortly after the Games in Tokyo, but he nailed his colours firmly to the mast yesterday when insisting he still has “a lot more to give to the game” after his success in the welterweight division this summer.

The 24-year-old admitted that there was interest from the pro game, as there always is for boxers who medal at an Olympics, but he has already recovered from the fractured ankle and ligament damage he suffered in Japan, and is now moving on.

The National Elite Championships are due later this month, and Walsh is back training after the freak accident that cost him a place in the welterweight semi-final, and is planning on competing against the country’s best at the National Stadium.

There is a sense of urgency about him, of ambition unsated by his podium place in Japan. That is stoked further by the fact that the next Games, in Paris in 2024, are only three years away thanks to the disrupting influence of the pandemic.

“Of course, even from Rio to Tokyo, it flew in,” he said. “I wasn’t on the team when they were training for Rio. I only came in about two years after Rio and that came in so quickly for me. Going forward, there’s obviously the World Championships, Commonwealth Games, European Championships, and then the Olympic Games again.

“It’s a cycle, and I’m looking forward to it, obviously. You have to win your nationals to be part of the set-up, so for me, if you don’t win the nationals you’re not in the mix. So for me, it’s about winning the nationals, getting in the mix, and see what happens.”

Keeping their best athletes in the amateur ranks is a constant battle for the high-performance unit, so confirmation that Walsh and Harrington intend to stay put and lead the team into the near future will have been a huge boost to the programme.

Harrington made her decision official on The Late Late Show last Friday night and Michaela Walsh, Aidan’s sister and fellow Tokyo Olympian, explained just how the continued presence of such operators will be of collective benefit.

“We’re all in the same team, we all train together and push each other on, so to see Kellie and Aidan both medal, that’s something that I want to be and I know the rest of the team is the same,” she said.

“And to have them with you and be so close to them, we’re like a family in a way. We’re training with each other Monday to Friday in Dublin, in Abbotstown, so to see someone achieve that and be so close to them is phenomenal.

“It definitely pushes me on and inspires me. If I feel tired, I can just look over, and there’s two Olympic medallists with me. So it’s amazing.”

Readapting to life post-Tokyo is still top of the current agenda for the siblings, Michaela admitting that it is still strange to be recognised, but mindful of the opportunity to sow more seeds of ambition and hope in those she meets.

Aidan’s focus is very much the same.

“Going forward, I just want to be the best person that I can be, be a role model to kids in a good way, because I had good role models to look up to and still do,” he said.

“I just always refer back to Muhammad Ali’s quote, ‘what you do for other people is the rent you pay on Earth’.

“If you’re paying other people with respect, then you can’t go too far wrong.

“I want to help as many people as I can, and I know mental health is a massive thing at the minute, I’d love to get into a charity doing that, because young kids growing up, there’s obviously a lot of things that aren’t good, and if I could even help one kid in my area who needs advice on what helped me to get here, that’s where I want to go.

“This is obviously a bit of a platform for something I always wanted to do in that regard.”