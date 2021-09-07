Road Bowling: Mayo's David Hughes chases a different All-Ireland title this weekend

September is the hottest month in the bowling calendar with three successive weeks of top class contests, including three All-Ireland finals, both the Ulster and Munster senior men’s finals and King and Queen of the Roads bringing Europe’s top bowlers into the mix.

Mayo is centre stage next weekend in bowling as well as in Gaelic Football as the Aughagower club near Westport hosts the second round of 2020 All-Ireland finals – Junior C, Novice I and Novice II .

It kicks-off on Friday to allow flexibility on Saturday to view the All-Ireland football final.

David Hughes carries the green and red hopes in the opening contest of the weekend, when he takes on Munster champion Eoin O’Donovan in the Novice I semi-final on Friday. Hughes has been central to every aspect of Mayo bowling both on and off the road for many years. He won the Novice II title in 2013. He steps up considerably in class here.

O’Donovan won his Munster final a full 11 months ago on the first weekend of October 2020, before the entire season was mothballed due to Covid-19.

Looking at the tea-leaves from that win over Danny Coughlan at Shannonvale won’t help much at this remove. But a young player of O’Donovan’s calibre will have improved dramatically since then.

The other semi-final sees 2017 champion Seán O’Mahony attempting to take a second title over the same course. He plays Padraig Mallon (Armagh) and JP Clinton (Louth). He comes from the most famous family in these championships, his father Florrie, being the only player to win all three titles.

The big prize of the weekend is the Junior C title. In Friday’s semi-final Munster champion Alan O’Leary will be fancied, his strongest challenger is likely to be Ulster champion Aaron Hughes rather than Mayo’s Kevin McGuire. The second semi-final contains a repeat of the 2017 final, which was won by Brendan O’Donovan (Boston) over Padraig Nugent (London). Gary Shevlin (Louth), 2015 Novice I winner, adds additional spice this time round.

Munster champion Darren Kelly is the hot fancy for the Novice II title. He was a very impressive winner over James Crowley in the Munster final at Togher Cross. In Saturday’s semi-final he should have too much craft for Travis McClintick (West Virginia) and Danny O’Shea (London). The first semi-final features Kevin Lavelle (Mayo), Noel Carr (Louth) and Paddy O’Neill (Armagh).

The Munster senior men’s final scheduled for the All-Ireland course at Baile Bhuirne was deferred from last Sunday. It is likely to be played on the weekend of September 18th and 19th. A new name will go on the trophy as neither James O’Donovan nor Arthur McDonagh have previously won it. McDonagh has an ankle injury, but that’s likely to have cleared up before the final.

Ulster Champion, Cathal Toal, will defend his crown against Thomas Mackle over the Knappagh Road on Sunday 19th. Mackle has also been nursing an injury ahead of that showdown. The winners of both finals will gain a place in the following weekend’s King of the Roads semi-final at Ballincurrig.

All-Ireland champion Kelly Mallon and Munster champion Carmel Carey have already qualified for Queen of the Roads.

Recent All-Ireland U18 winners Wayne Parkes and Hannah Sexton will represent Ireland against German and the Netherlands in the Youth Triple Crown. The same pair won the title for Ireland in 2019.

Both are also still in the hunt for a second All-Ireland in October. Parkes is already Munster Junior B champion and Sexton secured her place in the Munster Intermediate final by beating Julianne Hayes in last Sunday’s semi-final at Bauravilla.

The very experienced Ralf Look will represent Germany for a fifth time in King of the Roads. By contrast, their Queen of the Roads representative, Martina Goldenstein, will be making her first appearance in Ballincurrig. Marian Jahnke will create history by being the only player to contest the Youth Triple Crown for a third time, though he is still only 17. He is joined by Imke Hiljegerdes.

Four times Queen of the Roads, Silke Tulk, will again represent the Netherlands in Queen of the Roads while Jochem Wennink will represent the Netherlands in King of the Roads.