Aidan Walsh fit after Olympic mishap and aiming for Irish Elites

The Belfast man fractured an ankle and damaged ligaments celebrating his bronze medal in Tokyo but is ready to build on his breakthrough success in the months and years to come
Aidan Walsh is pictured alongside his dad and long-time boxing volunteer, Damien Walsh, following the launch of the 2021 Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport Awards supported by EBS. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Tue, 07 Sep, 2021 - 12:05
Brendan O'Brien

Olympic bronze star Aidan Walsh is fully recovered from the injury he suffered in Tokyo and plans on returning to the ring for the upcoming IABA National Elite Championships.

The Belfast boxer fractured an ankle and damaged ligaments when, in response to winning the welterweight quarter-final against Merven Clair, he leapt into the air, landed awkwardly and subsequently had to withdraw from the semi-final bout.

“I’m able to train now,” said Walsh who was helping to launch the 2021 Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport Awards supported by EBS.

“I’ve done everything asked of me and I’ve recovered well. The reason is because straight after the injury I was still planning on fighting so we dealt with it straight away and the doctors and physios helped with it. I think that’s why I recovered so well.”

Success in Japan has clearly failed to curb his desire. There is a determination in Walsh to push on from here and “progress my career” as he braces for the Elites, a World Championships and next year’s Commonwealth Games.

A late addition to Irish boxing’s high-performance unit in the last Olympic cycle, it will be fascinating to see how the 24-year old builds on this, and how he deals with being the hunted rather than the hunter when he appears in the National Stadium.

“No pressure,” he laughed. “No, no-one knows what’s going to happen in boxing. You always have to remain on your A-game. That’s the most important thing. You can’t rest on your laurels type of thing. You have to keep improving and adapting.

There’s always people coming up from out of the woodwork and I was one of them two years ago coming into the Elites. Like anything in life, if you want to get better you have to keep improving yourself.

Walsh’s sister Michaela, who lost her opening bout in Tokyo to Irma Testa of Italy, is also back in training and entered for the National Elites, although there is more doubt over her schedule as she awaits word on when the Women’s World Championships take place.

An announcement on that is expected in the coming weeks with a late-November, early-December decision expected.

“Back training, so I am,” said Michaela who is also supporting the Volunteers Awards.

“When I came home I had a bit of down time with my family having been away for so long but back training, tipping over, and just waiting on the World Championships to be announced. That’s the next focus now, and then the Commonwealths next year.”

