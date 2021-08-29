Road bowling: John O'Rourke claims All-Ireland intermediate glory with win in Armagh classic

John O’Rourke delivered a performance of historic proportions to beat Mark Toal in the last shot of a brilliant All-Ireland Intermediate road bowling final at Newtown in Armagh.

Both were too tight right with their first shots, Toal winning that tip by 80m. But from there to the finish the contest became electric as both players produced a constant flood of brilliance. O’Rourke released a sensational second, which Toal beat handsomely. Each super shot O’Rourke played Toal beat, but the odds were tightening.

O’Rourke seized the contest with a bowl for the ages. He shaved the right past Carty’s, his bowl sizzled down past the slate quarry and sped up the rising road and out past the bridge. Toal made the slate quarry in reply and missed the tip with his next to fall a bowl behind.

Toal wasn’t done though. He hit back immediately with a brilliant ninth shot to the mushroom houses, bringing the lead well under a bowl. He defied O’Rourke’s best and gained a challenging position with a brilliant bowl past Murphy’s brae. O’Rourke lifted the siege again, but Toal hit back with an incredible 13th bowl to the quarry to clip the lead to just 30m.

O’Rourke pushed out the odds with his next. He then delivered another superhuman effort down past the church brae and up the rise. Toal kept his hopes alive with a big 16th towards the line. O’Rourke, now operating on another plane, drove a massive reply up the right and past the line for victory.

Armagh’s Kelly Mallon captured her ninth All-Ireland senior title on Saturday, cementing her claims of being the greatest ever female road bowler. She established her dominance over Carmel Carey from the off and went up the gears with three big last throws to win by two.

Wayne Parkes beat Darragh Gribben in the last shot in the U18 final, that came a close second to the Intermediate final for class and excitement. They were locked together from start to finish, with Gribben leading by a few metres for the last shot. Parkes’ last bowl was an unbeatable one.

Seán Donnelly beat Andrew O’Callaghan by a bowl in the Junior A final. Hannah Sexton retained her All-Ireland U18 title through a bowl of odds win over Caoimhe Rafferty. Cillian Twohig bowled with confidence and maturity in his comprehensive win over Ciarán Corrigan in the U14 final.