The women are bidding to qualify for EuroBasket 2023 which will be jointly hosted by Slovenia and Israel, while the men enter at the pre-qualifier stage
Basketball: Ireland's men and women learn dates and opponents for European qualifiers

Ireland captain Jason Killeen celebrates with team-mates after the FIBA Men's European Championship for Small Countries win over Malta. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 14:25

Ireland's men and women's international basketball teams have got their roadmaps to their respective European Championship as FIBA have announced the dates and groups for the qualifiers.

The women are bidding to qualify for EuroBasket 2023 which will be jointly hosted by Slovenia and Israel and will play Bulgaria, Netherlands and Czech Republic home and away between November this year and February 2023.

The group winners and four best runners-up among the 10 pools will qualify for the main event.

For the men, it's slightly more awkward as they enter in the pre-qualifying stage.

The sole fourth seeds in the draw, they will be up against it but will look to keep the momentum going from their recent European Championship for Small Countries success.

They face Cypurs, Austria and Switzerland with only the group winners guaranteed a spot in the next phase.

FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 Qualifiers - Ireland fixtures

Thurs 11th Nov 2021 - Netherlands v Ireland (Away) 

Sun 14th Nov 2021 - Ireland v Czech Republic (Home)

Thurs 24th Nov 2022 - Bulgaria v Ireland (Away)

Sun 27th Nov 2022 - Ireland v Netherlands (Home)

Thurs 9th Feb 2023 - Czech Republic v Ireland (Away)

Sun 12th Feb 2023 - Ireland v Bulgaria (Home) 

FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers First Round - Ireland fixtures

Thurs 25th Nov 2021 - Cyprus v Ireland (Away)

Sun 28th Nov 2021 - Ireland v Austria (Home)

Thurs 24th Feb 2022 - Switzerland v Ireland (Away)

Sun 27th Feb 2022 - Ireland v Cyprus (Home)

Thurs 30th June 2022 - Austria v Ireland (Away)

Sun 3rd July 2022 - Ireland v Switzerland (Home)

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day 14 - Modern Pentathlon

Natalya Coyle considering retirement u-turn 

