Natalya Coyle considering retirement u-turn 

Natalya Coyle is reconsidering her retirement plans in the wake of her heartbreaking experience at the Tokyo Games.

The Modern Pentathlete was left in tears after the horse she had drawn in the showjumping competition was uncooperative, refusing a number of fences and incurring time faults.

Coyle was ranked in fourth place prior to that section but her medal hopes were destroyed by the poor performance of her mount, Constantin

A tearful Coyle said in the aftermath that the display was "not the way I wanted to finish out my career."

However speaking to RTÉ Sport this morning, she insisted that - "I do still think I can win a medal."

SHe continued: "I didn’t mean it in the interview in that way, it was just not how I wanted the day to finish," she said.

"I’d worked so hard and looking back my biggest regret is that I’d worked so hard on the running in the last couple of years with my coach and I was really looking forward to a good performance. I put myself into a position when I could have won a medal and I do think I could have so that was the really disappointing part for me.

"I don’t really know what I’m going to do at the moment.

"I’m going to start off now to do a Masters and I’m going to keep fencing. It’s only three years until Paris, it will be no time rolling around for our athletes. I’m kind of unsure at the moment but we’ll wait and see."

She continued: "I am obviously really sad about it and I really did, and I do still think I can win a medal. Looking back I’m really happy with my fencing. To come third at the Olympics in fencing is something I would have dreamed about when I was younger. Obviously the end was not great but the incredible support I’ve got since I’ve come home has bowled me over."

Coyle also expressed sympathy for fellow competitor Annika Schleu whose horse Saint Boy refused to jump.

The German led the field prior to the show jumping when each competitor randomly draws a horse. But her Olympic dreams were shattered by the subsequent debacle with Saint Boy.

She said: "There have been issues at most Olympic Games and because the world was watching and there were some high profile incidences with some of the top athletes falling down it really highlighted it. It was very tough for me because I saw the previous athlete and she didn’t get around or near to the jumps so I knew it was going to be tough.

"I know it was going to be tough but I put that at the back of my mind and hoped that I could get through it but it didn’t happen. For other athletes I definitely think the German girls’ horse should have been eliminated from the first round and she shouldn’t have been on it. It’s very difficult to watch people giving her the amount of abuse, I think she was getting death threats at some stage and that sort of stuff – she’s just an athlete. If you haven’t been there to win an Olympic gold medal, I don’t think you can hit back as hard."