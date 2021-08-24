Road bowling: Armagh star Kelly Mallon meets formidable Carmel Carey in All-Ireland final

Kelly Mallon and Carmel Carey will face off in a key battle for supremacy in the opening score of the delayed 2020 All-Ireland final series at Newtownhamilton next weekend.

Both are record breakers, who continue to extend the limits of achievement in women’s bowling. Mallon is the most decorated bowler in the history of the sport. This year she also captained the Armagh Ladies Gaelic Footballers to the Ulster senior title and scored 1-5 against Monaghan in the All-Ireland series last month. Carey is both the defending All-Ireland champion and holder of a record number of Munster titles.

Both have won several All-Ireland crowns, European titles, Queen of the Roads, and every conceivable title on offer. Mallon has the edge in terms of their face-to-face meetings though and will be strong favourite to extend her dominance on Saturday.

Their last All-Ireland meeting was in 2018 at Tullysaran, when Mallon was awesome on her way to winning her eighth title. It also represented Mallon’s ninth consecutive All-Ireland final appearance. She has only lost two All-Ireland finals. Each coincidentally at the hands of a Carrigtwohill player, Carey in 2013 and Catriona Kidney in 2012.

She was surprisingly eliminated from the 2019 Ulster championship, but is now back with a vengeance. She regained the Ulster title last Saturday when she defeated defending Ulster champion Dervla Toal-Mallon by two bowls of odds. She put that contest to bed with three sensational bowls in succession.

That score, over next weekend’s course at Newtownhamilton, was officially the semi-final. However, injury forced Siobhán Mackle-Murphy to withdraw from the final, scheduled for Monday evening.

In 2019 Carey won her fourth All-Ireland senior title after a gutsy second half that saw her push clear of Dervla Toal-Mallon at Baile Bhuirne. In her recent Munster final win she was awesome at Carraig na bhFear. A repeat of that bowling would certainly keep her in the frame, but you need to be lucky, relentless, and brilliant to beat Mallon.

Sunday’s big contest is the men’s Intermediate final between Munster’s John O’Rourke and the classy Mark Toal, son of all-time great Michael Toal.

Toal won a top-class Ulster final over Paul O’Reilly, who was an impressive winner of the All-Ireland final at Lyre in 2015. That was a serious win for a player threatening a big breakthrough since his underage days. He will have his hands full in O’Rourke who was an exceptional Junior A winner in 2018. He did what was asked of him in his Munster campaign, taking former senior champion Edmond Sexton in the final.

Ulster champion Seán Donnelly is playing his third successive Junior A final on Saturday. He beat a big name in Odhran Rafferty in a storming finish to the Ulster final, having earlier beaten Malachy Lappin, both over the same course. He has never had a better route to the final.

Andrew O’Callaghan will match anything he encountered in his two previous finals. O’Callaghan showed a lot of maturity, appetite for the battle, and a cool head in his last shot win over Dave “Fitzy” Fitzgerald in the Munster final at Newcestown. That was up there with the best we’ve seen, for what is considered the most difficult Munster title to win.

Wayne Parkes will defend his All-Ireland U18 title against Darragh Gribben on Sunday morning. This is the first of his two All-Ireland appearances as he will also represent Munster in the Junior B final at Baile Bhuirne in October. He is a formidable champion and it’s very hard to see him being defeated.

The girls under-18 final between reigning champion, Hannah Sexton, and Caoimhe Rafferty looks set to be a classic. Rafferty is Ulster champion at both U16 and U18. In the U18 final she wiped out a two bowls-of-odds lead to beat Shannon Maguire, 2019 All-Ireland U16 winner.

Sexton has been in an All-Ireland final every year since 2016, playing in two in 2018. She will also contest the Munster intermediate final in the coming weeks. She is part of an incredible family of champions that has won all four Munster underage titles. Her sister Ellen won both U16 and U14 and Laura the U12 final and her sister Margaret was Munster U16 champion in 2019.

The U14 final sees the very impressive Munster champion Cillian Twohig take on Ciarán Corrigan who also contested the 2018 U12 final.