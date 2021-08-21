Ireland's Paul Stirling stars as Southern Brave win cricket's inaugural Hundred

A man of the match performance from Ireland opening batter Paul Stirling saw the Southern Brave became the first men’s champions in The Hundred after they defied Liam Livingstone’s pyrotechnics to defeat Birmingham Phoenix in the inaugural final.

Ulster man Stirling clubbed six sixes in his 61 off 36 balls while Ross Whiteley cleared the rope on four occasions in an unbeaten 44 off 19 as the Brave posted 168 for five, a total that would have been larger were it not for paceman Adam Milne.