Ireland's Paul Stirling stars as Southern Brave win cricket's inaugural Hundred

Ulster man Stirling clubbed six sixes in his 61 off 36 balls
Paul Stirling 

Sat, 21 Aug, 2021 - 21:32
David Charlesworth, PA

A man of the match performance from Ireland opening batter Paul Stirling saw the Southern Brave became the first men’s champions in The Hundred after they defied Liam Livingstone’s pyrotechnics to defeat Birmingham Phoenix in the inaugural final.

Ulster man Stirling clubbed six sixes in his 61 off 36 balls while Ross Whiteley cleared the rope on four occasions in an unbeaten 44 off 19 as the Brave posted 168 for five, a total that would have been larger were it not for paceman Adam Milne.

Milne registered two for eight from 20 deliveries and then team-mate Livingstone took centre stage, hitting four fours and as many sixes in a 19-ball 46 before being run out as the Brave won by 32 runs under the Lord’s lights.

In front of a 24,556 fans, it was the Brave's batsmen and Stirling in particular who put them on the front foot after they were asked to bat first.

Stirling got stuck into his work by rocking on to the back foot and pulling Dillon Pennington all the way for six.

With 72 runs required from the last 34, Birmingham’s best hope went with England all-rounder Moeen Ali as they finished well adrift on 136 for five.

'Paul Stirling is a world-class operator - we don't appreciate him as much as we should'

