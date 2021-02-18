'Paul Stirling is a world-class operator - we don't appreciate him as much as we should'

In Paul Stirling, Ireland have one of the best cricketers in the world - although he doesn’t get the recognition he deserves on these shores, according to his international captain.

Stirling, hit a century against England in the famous win in Southampton last year before hitting triple figures against UAE and twice in defeats to Afghanistan already in 2021. This impeccable form saw him nominated for the ICC World Player of the Month for January.

The heavy run-scoring has also seen him drafted into the Pakistan Super League which begins this weekend.

Stirling is well-travelled and has played in top domestic competitions in England, Sri Lanka, and South Africa to name a few but Andrew Balbirnie believes the Belfast man doesn’t get the credit he deserves closer to home.

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie (left) celebrates reaching his century with team-mate Paul Stirling during the third One Day International against England in Southampton last year. Picture: Adrian Dennis

“Naturally, we’re not a big sport yet, we’re not the big three of four but we certainly in cricket have one of the top players in the world and I don’t think we appreciate him as much as we should,” Balbirnie, who has played over 100 times for Ireland, said.

“We certainly appreciate him in our side, cricket fans certainly appreciate him but he’s a world class operator and he has been for a while and I think what has been really impressive is his consistency and how he has stepped up to a senior role."

With experienced players like former skipper William Porterfield and Niall O’Brien leaving a hole in the batting unit, Stirling has lifted his performances and developed into a real leader in the Irish side.

“He has taken on that mantle himself. He has set the standard for all of us as batters. So we’ve got to strive to be as good if not better than him,” Balbirnie said.

The two centuries against Afghanistan couldn’t avoid a 3-0 series whitewash and captain Balbirnie believes Stirling needs more support from the rest of the batting order.

“That was the disappointing thing in the series that he played so well and if one of us contributed and helped him along, we could have been looking at a different result but it wasn’t to be.”

While he may not be the household name in Ireland his talent deserves, the call-up to the PSL is richly deserved and gives Stirling a chance to prove Irish players can compete - and excel - on the international stage.

“Him getting picked up in the Pakistan Super League is overdue in my opinion. He’s good enough to play in all the leagues and that could come easily.

He is hugely passionate about Irish cricket and he loves playing for Ireland and the longer we can have him performing like he did, that will set the standard, especially for the young guys, to strive towards. I can’t speak highly enough about him.

Balbirnie was speaking just days after Ireland’s summer schedule was announced. With the pandemic meaning their home summer in 2020 was wiped out, the Graham Ford-coached side will welcome South Africa and Zimbabwe to these shores in July and August.

Paul Stirling in action in 2015 against Jersey in a World T20 qualifier in Dublin. Picture: INPHO/Gary Carr

The summer kicks off with three games in the Netherlands in June while Cricket Ireland are also hopeful that a two-match Twenty20 series with Pakistan that would take place in the UK can be arranged.

While Ireland have had great rivalries with the Netherlands and Zimbabwe in recent years, South Africa coming to town jumps out of the schedule.

“They are a heavyweight of international cricket and they haven’t been here to play us since 2007 just after the World Cup then so it will be a huge challenge,” Balbirnie said.

Both the South Africa series and the Zimbabwe one will consist of six matches - three One-Day Internationals, which count towards World Cup qualification, and three 20-over games.

However, the Ireland captain conceded “everything at the moment has an asterisk beside it” as coronavirus restrictions remain in place all over the world.

While the Dubliner is hopeful that come July spectators will be allowed into the ground, even behind closed doors the prospect of mixing it with the best is an exciting one.

“We’ll be itching to get going and certainly looking forward to pitting our skills against one of the best teams in the world.”

Ireland’s home internationals will be played across three venues in Malahide, Stormont and Bready.