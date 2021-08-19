Rowing: Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan returning to their roots at Nationals

503 crews are entered across 55 categories for the three-day event which will be live-streamed by Rowing Ireland.
Rowing: Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan returning to their roots at Nationals

Fintan McCarthy, left, and Paul O'Donovan of in action during the the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls at the Tokyo Olympics. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 19:59
Colm O’Connor

Olympic medalists and stars of the future will compete at the 2021 Irish Rowing Championships which begins on Friday (9am) at the National Rowing Centre in Farran.

503 crews are entered across 55 categories for the three-day event which will be live-streamed by Rowing Ireland.

Fresh off their victory in Henley, and their historic gold medal performance in the Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls at the Tokyo Olympics, both Fintan McCarthy (Skibbereen Rowing Club) and Paul O’Donovan (UCC Rowing Club) will compete in multiple senior events as they look to claim more silverware in an incredible 2021.

Gary O’Donovan (Skibbereen RC) will also compete with Daire Lynch (Clonmel RC) Jake McCarthy (Skibbereen) and Olympian Ronan Byrne (UCC RC), of the Men’s Double Sculls crew from Tokyo, rounding out the men’s high-performance athletes currently confirmed for the Championships.

On the women’s high-performance front, two of Ireland’s bronze medal-winning Women’s Four crew — with Emily Hegarty (UCC RC) and Aifric Keogh (UCC RC) — set to compete.

Aoife Casey (UCC RC) and Margaret Cremen (UCC RC), who raced together in the Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls in the Tokyo Olympics, will both feature in a number of senior events, with Monika Dukarska (Killorglin RC) of the Women’s Pair Olympic crew also set to set to compete this weekend.

Tara Hanlon (UCC RC) and Lydia Heaphy (UCC RC) round out a stacked line-up of high-performance athletes set to compete in Cork.

Many of Ireland’s high- performance athletes will also be representing their clubs at the Irish Rowing Championships, including Claire Feerick (Neptune RC), Cliodhna Nolan (NUIG), Alex Byrne (UCC RC), John Kearney (UCC RC), Ross Corrigan (QUBBC), Jack Dorney (Shandon), Hugh Moore (QUBBC), Finn O’Reilly (Skibbereen RC), and Leah O’Regan (Shandon).

More in this section

Jamie-Jones Buchanan Testimonial - Emerald Headingley Lockdown accelerated his decline but Rob Burrow says MND ‘picked on wrong guy’
Nature Valley Open - Day One - Nottingham Tennis Centre Naomi Osaka admits she felt ungrateful in her attitude towards playing tennis
Fearless Cork Harlequins shaking up the old order Fearless Cork Harlequins shaking up the old order
#rowing
Rowing: Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan returning to their roots at Nationals

Gary O’Reilly: 'The pedals were hitting my stomach and my shoulders were hitting the wheels'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up