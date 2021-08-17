Ireland women’s basketball team return to top tier with entry to EuroBasket qualifiers

The Ireland senior women’s basketball team will return to Europe’s top-tier competition by competing in the qualifiers for the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023.

It’s the first time since 2009 that Ireland will take part, with the group draw for the qualifiers to take place in Munich on Friday. Ireland’s first fixtures will take place in November.

A decision on the Irish senior men's team, who won the European Championship for Small Countries in Dublin at the weekend, will be made next year when the application process for FIBA EuroBasket 2024 qualifiers opens up.

The qualifying groups for the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 will have no more than four teams, and Ireland will play each team on a home and away basis in a round-robin system. Ireland will be vying for one of 14 available tournament places on offer, with hosts Israel and Slovakia already automatically qualified.

“We lodged our application with FIBA in July to play in the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 and this is a significant signal of intent for our sport,” said Basketball Ireland interim CEO Paddy Boyd.

“This gives our senior women the chance to compete against Europe’s best, having reached the final of the FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries last month. Irish basketball will be dining at the top table of European basketball and we cannot wait for the qualifying draw on August 20th, where we could see the likes of Spain or France playing here in Dublin.

“Our Irish senior men did our country proud last week and have made a compelling case to play in the 2024 FIBA EuroBasket, but we have to wait until next year to put forward our application to FIBA when those qualifiers are due to start.”

Tim Rice, chair of Basketball Ireland's Elite Performance Committee, explained the rationale behind taking the step up now: “Our underage women’s teams have had a lot of success recently, with a silver in 2017 at the FIBA U18 European Championships and bronze at the FIBA U20 European Championships in 2019.

“Some of those players have now migrated to the senior team, while our senior team has reached the final of the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries twice in recent years, in 2016 and again this year. We want to give those players a chance to further test themselves against Europe’s elite and are hugely excited to be competing in EuroBasket qualifiers.”