Phil Healy: We need to fund professional coaches to improve Irish athletics

It’s the sure-fire follow-up to every Olympic Games: a post-mortem on the state of Irish athletics, and a question of why Irish athletes are, generally, unable to keep pace with the world’s fastest.

For Phil Healy the answer is very simple. “I think people forget the amount of nations that compete in athletics in comparison to other sports,” she says.

“That you’re actually up against world-class fields, the best of the best.”

All the same, that doesn’t mean Healy thinks things are as they truly should be. The one clear way Irish athletics lags behind so many nations is the lack of professional coaches.

“I think if we want the results in athletics the investment needs to be there in the coaches,” she says.

“Our coaches that are there are volunteers. Speaking from my own individual perspective, Shane McCormack, my coach, he’s a volunteer coach. He has luck he has the support from his family and his work, he has a full-time job, he took a sabbatical to go to Tokyo. So it’s all coming from his own expense.”

Of course, the issue for Athletics Ireland is the breadth of events and high-performing athletes is so much wider that it’s harder to orchestrate a centralised cluster of elites under one system as in boxing or rowing.

“It is going to be hard to put in a system,” says Healy. “It obviously takes a lot of thought and it’s there in other countries.

“It is definitely required to be a stepping stone because we have this generation of coaches now but if you go on 10 years, those coaches may not be willing to give their time on a volunteer basis, coaching as a full-time job with the planning, the dedication and everything that goes in.

“They’re balancing family life and balancing their own full-time jobs on the outside.”

In Tokyo, Healy became the first Irishwoman to compete in three events on the track at a single Olympics, narrowly missing the semi-finals of the 200m and 400m and together with Sophie Becker, Chris O’Donnell, and Cillin Greene, helping the Irish mixed 4x400m relay to the final.

“Olympic finals in track events are just so rare in Ireland. It was just crazy, and to share that with five others as part of the team, was just unbelievable.”