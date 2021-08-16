Everyone loves a winner, right? Irish Olympic chiefs start sponsorship hunt for Paris 2024

‘Faster – Higher – Stronger’?

Let’s try: ‘Costlier – Pricier – Richer’.

Tokyo 2020 was a mixed bag of devastating debts for the Japanese organisers, overpriced marketing for local sponsors, and incredible profits for the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

For the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI), the over-whelming commercial expression was one of “brand relief” as the rebuilding process gains new momentum with the calamities of Rio no longer the last reference point on the calendar.

Undoubtedly, Tokyo 2020 smashed all records as the most lucrative sponsorship event in history, and on the flip side, the most expensive Olympics ever recorded for sponsors.

As the IOC caravan heads to Paris 2024, the French will nervously pick their way through the various reviews and inquiries into Japan’s out-of-control spending spree, which presents a dizzying set of numbers and statistics that they must not repeat.

It will be prudent, for example, if Paris corporates and big businesses avoid the benevolence of Japanese associates and sponsors, who paid the IOC an astonishing €2.5 billion in commercial fees for deals which were largely junk by competition time.

Some of the near-50 companies which bought lucrative commercial packages were left with little more than an Olympic logo to share on their corporate properties and branding, with hospitality and key marketing activations cancelled due to a mix of empty stadiums and negative public opinion.

Another extraordinary number which the Japanese must make up is the €600m in lost ticketing revenues, due to a closed-door games, in which fans were banned, stadiums left empty, and expensive tickets unsold.

While unlikely to be a factor in Paris — though who knows in these uncertain times? — lost ticketing sales will mark the point of an enormous bailout pyramid, which some estimate could cost up to €21.2bn (Sports Business 24-Singapore).

IOC president Thomas Bach said in his closing notes that Tokyo has profited greatly from real estate left behind by the Olympic Village, which will be sold off as apartments and through other means.

As Japan figures out how to deal with the commercial and political repercussions of an Olympics its public didn’t want, Ireland has emerged with its reputation enhanced — albeit from a very low bar.

SO, TOKYO WAS A COMMERCIAL SUCCESS FOR THE OFI?

No, not in pure cash terms, but reputationally and as a brand-building statement, certainly.

The value of commercial partnerships for the OFI will be in the high six figures (according to industry experts) — not a hugely significant amount after the event.

The real value this time around for the OFI was about stabilising a once-toxic organisation, and one which corporates wouldn’t have touched with a pole vault five years ago.

There was a handful of sponsors brave enough to raise their heads — including Indeed and Circle K — and their contracted KPIs will be assessed keenly in the coming weeks before commitment for 2024 is assured.

Each sponsorship deal comes in different shapes and stages, throughout a multi-year Olympic cycle, through a mixed bundle of cash and ‘in-kind’ exchanges, but the commercial money earned will not have been exceeded by operational costs.

That’s where Sport Ireland and Government comes in with discretionary funding of approximately €600,000 per annum.

If the current half-dozen sponsors stay on board, the Irish Federation certainly needs to increase the number of top-end partners for 2024 and at least double the number of headline associates, once the economy doesn’t flatline post-Covid.

The organisation reported a surplus of €700,000 in its 2020 results — a “paper number” that OCI chief executive Peter Sherrard warned was an anomaly “which must be read in the context of 2021, set to be a year of high deficit due to record levels of spending”.

Before the games, the OFI had invested €800,000 in Tokyo 2020, so expect that figure to bloat further, making the next financial report look more realistic.

SO THE JOB REALLY STARTS NOW?

Yes. The stink of Rio has been eradicated by the four medals forecast by the OFI before the games and since delivered.

Tokyo was opinion-forming for corporates and is the first piece of solid ground for its Olympic Games rookie CEO Sherrard.

The new boss was the new broom hired in 2018 to lead the then OCI forward and the former FAI executive is an assured operational and process man, with an eye for detail and with experience of managing affairs at Uefa Euro 2012 and 2016.

From a commercial perspective, Sherrard will assess if Tokyo was the strategic success it should have been, particularly for a team which carried Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry among its members.

He had already got one big piece of business done before Tokyo, getting Deloitte to commit as the federation’s first partner for Paris 2024 — now more need to follow.

FIRST ON THE LIST

The biggest and most extraordinary cost for any international sports team is travel and logistics, with Team Ireland’s movements and equipment-transfer arrangements set to have soaked up all and more of its commercial earnings.

The investment in Qatar Airlines as the Team Ireland carrier, renegotiated in the wake of the postponed games of 2020, will be re-examined, particularly with the extraordinary costs of three Olympiads per Olympic cycle — summer, winter, and youth.

The federation rightly flies all athletes business class as part of its ‘Athletes First’ programme, and a paid partnership by an airline may be reasonable for the future, rather than the other way around.

Sherrard must also bring in other partner-specific options, including large hydration, nutrition, car brands, and others, to join with the small suite of bedding, insurance, and kit suppliers already on board.

DON’T WORRY, THIS CEO IS A CORPORATE BEAST, RIGHT?

Not exactly. Sherrard wasn’t renowned for his sponsorship work in football, although he dipped his toe in the area for a brief period during his FAI days, and was someone with a keen understanding of the complexities of commercial contracts.

His strengths are operations and communications — he speaks Italian and French fluently — but he’ll need to talk big in a relatively short window to get valuable assets through the door for France.

While he is centrally involved in the sponsorship side of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, the heavy lifting has been left to his commercial director, Catherine Tiernan, another former FAI employee.

Perhaps a surprise appointee, Ms Tiernan was the commercial lead for the ‘Jack Charlton Lounge’, the corporate catch-all for the FAI where supporters slipped in for a curry and pints in a large private lounge area of the Aviva Stadium, beneath the President’s Box.

An affable and enthusiastic relationship-builder, she has impressed the OFI’s partners, with the marketing director of Indeed, Conor Byrne, telling the Irish Examiner that she and Sherrard were “significant factors” in its commercial investment.

“We actually liked Catherine and Peter when we met them; we liked what they had to say, and a lot of things fell into place after that,” said Mr Byrne.

HOLD ON, LET’S GO BACK TO RORY FOR A MINUTE

What won’t have escaped Ms Tiernan is the amount of value that Rory McIlroy brings to the boardroom.

The Rory factor should have been huge in attracting large commercial revenues for Team Ireland, no doubt about it, with Shane Lowry as well. In Rory it had one of the world’s leading stars across all sports, and someone who should have been the face of Team Ireland.

However, it didn’t work out like that, and it is not known how much of an issue Rory’s relationship and contracts with Nike were at play, if even at all.

It is very clear that the famous swish brand will have found it tough to look at imagery of one of its highest- paid stars wearing the three stripes of the IOC’s supplier Adidas, and certainly McIlroy was not going to be the kind of player to do a Jordan on it.

In Barcelona 1992, Michael Jordan infamously covered his ‘Dream Team’ US jacket, or rather his Reebok logo, in a bow to Nike, despite his sponsor saying it had no issue with the then games’ supplier.

The good news for Team Ireland is that McIlroy has already declared his ambitions as part of Paris 2024, should he qualify, after just losing out on a playoff for a medal in Tokyo. Next time, he needs to be the main athlete through which all corporate emphasis is funnelled.

SO WAS TOKYO THAT HIGH A RISK FOR IRISH SPONSORS?

Not as much as you’d think. The twin spectre of Covid-19 and Rio were negative factors for sure, but most interestingly, and long before the games, sponsorship consultants Onside forecast that there was little risk in investment in Olympics — and so it proved.

It considered Team Ireland a safe commercial play as far back as April, when the agency placed the Olympics and Paralympics as third and fourth in its ‘highest potential’ sponsorship table of Irish sports, behind only GAA and rugby.

This confidence was shared by ‘Indeed’, which built a multi-marketing plan with the OFI and managed its activations as a catch-all to cover multiple strategies, including HR, marketing, brand, communications, and image as part of its six-figure investment.

According to the global recruitment agency, the Olympics was “a great fit” in allowing the company to demonstrate its increasing presence in Ireland.

“Ireland is very important to Indeed and we were looking for something which would demonstrate our connection to the market. Team Ireland connected very well with our own beliefs and mission,” said Mr Byrne. “We also liked the federation when we met them and they seemed a great fit for us, and lots of things fell into place from there.”

A key activation was the brand’s ‘Career Coach’ programme, which supports athletes in finding work after their sporting and Olympic careers come to an end.

The deal was supported by Legacy Communications, who were Indeed’s agency throughout.

Legacy’s managing director Kevin Moore explained: “A key objective from the start was to come up with a meaningful initiative and creating the ‘Career Coach’ piece demonstrated the importance of life after sports, which is particularly crucial for amateur Olympic athletes.”

SO WHAT’S NEXT?

Certainly with football facing a lengthy recovery process and golf making very attractive soundings to other sports investors (in the long lead-in to Ryder Cup 2027), chief marketing and commercial officers will start to consider Team Ireland as potential strategic partners.

However, the run-in to the next Olympics is more of a sprint than the last lead-in was, so big decisions will start very soon as budgets are agreed in the coming weeks across the corporate sector.

Expect some of those corporates to begin their Team Ireland commercial concept presentations with: ‘Calmer. Safer. Wiser’.

- The Olympic Federation of Ireland was contacted by the Irish Examiner for contribution to this analysis. It did not respond.