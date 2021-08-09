Zaur Antia and John Conlan: Irish boxing laying the ghosts of Rio to rest

As the closing round played out, Zaur Antia very nearly fell off his chair, such was the level of bobbing and weaving he was doing while sitting ringside as Kellie Harrington closed in on gold.

Beside him, John Conlan held his composure better but even still the Irish coach couldn’t resist shouting his final words of support.

When the decision finally came through, it was to them she ran, the three embracing in a joint hug filled with tears.

Harrington might have gone into yesterday’s final as an underdog, but the two men in her corner knew well what she could do.

“Kellie is a universal boxer,” said Antia, the technical guru from Georgia who’s been living in Ireland for 18 years.

“We have told her already that she is two people at the same time. She can be orthodox, she can be southpaw. That was our power. Kellie knows how to box in close, long, in the middle, every distance. We knew it would be difficult for this boxer.”

And so it proved.

For Antia and Conlan the storm that came Harrington’s way in the opening round was just what they expected, just what they had planned for.

“She dealt with it,” said Antia. “More work, more sidesteps, more sharp attack, more feints, often (changing) style and (her rival) cannot adapt. They didn’t know what to do.”

The way those opening three minutes went, Conlan was pleasantly surprised by the 3-2 score at the end of them. “We expected in the first round to be slightly down. The key thing was we wanted to keep it as close as possible. We didn’t want 5-0, 4-1 would be bad but 3-2, we kind of expected that, we knew that she would sacrifice a lot.”

Antia has been a key part — perhaps the key part — in Irish amateur boxing for almost two decades now, and he’d been there through the doldrums of the Rio Olympics where a positive drug test for Michael O’Reilly, an under-performing Katie Taylor and a ridiculous decision against Michael Conlan blighted Irish medal hopes.

“I don’t want to go back but you know very well what happened there,” said Antia. “It’s already past. The main thing is we came back. We’re all celebrating a huge day and I’m very happy with my coaching team and high-performance director (Bernard Dunne) and I want to say again what a job he has done. He created the best atmosphere to give us a chance to work hard.”

For Conlan, high-performance coach with the IABA, this was one of his proudest days at ringside.

By being here he was missing his son Michael’s fight back home in Belfast, where Conlan floored TJ Doheny in the fifth round on Saturday night.

“I kind of raised my kids to be self-sufficient,” he said. “But I was confident he was going to win. I was very happy and with Jamie putting on a great show and big-time boxing coming back to Belfast.”

Conlan woke early to watch his son’s fight on TV, but thereafter his attention was fully focused on Harrington’s date with destiny. He had also been there for Rio and it made him appreciate days like this all the more.

“We don’t look back, it doesn’t define us as coaches, it actually made us stronger,” he said. “We brought that experience into this team and this team have been the most resilient and phenomenal team we’ve ever worked with. It’s just been great as coaches, to be on that journey. It’s a great day.”

As for the star of the show, Conlan spoke in glowing terms about Ireland’s latest champion.

“She’s just a great human being. I asked the other day ‘what is the best version of yourself?’ and she said ‘someone who gives and shares,’” he said. “That’s her in a nutshell. She gives everything in training. She wants to succeed, but then she’ll go back and do a night shift in the hospital. She’s amazing.

“She’s a great human being and it’s well deserved. The fact she doesn’t believe it makes it even better. In three days’ time, she’ll wake up with a medal around her neck. She was brilliant.”