Cathal Dennehy: No medals, but plenty of positives for Irish athletics after Tokyo Olympics

No medals, no individual finalists, and just one personal best among the lot – it would be easy to look at the performance of the athletics team in Tokyo as a failure but it’d also be lazy, and deeply unfair.

When focusing the lens over how they fared, the best way to start is by rewinding two weeks and asking, with complete honesty, what were the expectations? Many who dip their toes into athletics waters once every four years tend to hold a belief, rooted in nostalgia, that Ireland should be truly competitive at this top tier. The reality? Ireland has won one athletics medal in the last 20 years (Rob Heffernan’s bronze in 2012) and three in the 50 years before that (Sonia O’Sullivan, John Treacy, Ronnie Delany).

Going off historic trends, our next one won’t be along until around 2032, but even that is dependent on two things: a freakish talent winning the genetic lottery and a professional support system that allows them to develop on par with international rivals. Our population often counts against us in the former category – this being a truly global sport, rivalled only by football for its reach – and in the latter by our lack of professional coaching structure which mean so many of the top stars of the past two decades (Heffernan, Derval, Gillick) achieved what they did in spite of the system rather than because of it.

The expectation for Tokyo? Nail down some top-8, top-10 finishes for the select handful who were good enough to do that, and for the rest it varied from getting out of their heats to running close to their PBs, walking away with heads held high, emboldened by the experience rather than dispirited.

Some will no doubt be in the latter category this week, but to see the reactions of those who didn’t bring anything close to their best like Nadia Power or Síofra Cléirigh-Buttner was to be convinced they’ll come back stronger. Some – like Sarah Lavin, Sarah Healy and Michelle Finn – were staunch in their self-criticism but it was hard not to feel it was misguided when they delivered performances that weren’t nearly as poor as they believed – but the fact they thought they were is a good sign for what’s ahead.

Ciara Mageean was struck down by the injury gods at the most inopportune time, fleecing her of what looked a realistic shot at a top-eight finish in the 1500m.

Ireland’s Ciara Mageean. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Thomas Barr was running the race of his life up until the seventh barrier in his semi-final of the 400m hurdles, all set to obliterate the national record, before a small mistake had huge consequences. He still clocked the second best time of his career, finishing ninth in the world.

Phil Healy disappointed over 200m but roared back in the 400m, and although she didn’t advance past the heats in either she signed off her first Games with a justifiable sense of pride. Marcus Lawler and Leon Reid both produced their best 200m times of the season, and while neither walked away happy it’d be unreasonable to ask for much more.

Up in Sapporo, David Kenny proved he’s on track to be the next great Irish race walker when securing a top-30 finish in his Olympic debut over 20km, while Brendan Boyce once again was both brave and brilliant as he finished 10th in the 50km, Alex Wright also turning in his best ever championship performance with 29th in the same race.

Fionnuala McCormack finishing 25th in the marathon wasn’t superb for an athlete of her calibre, but factoring in that she had a child just before Christmas it was far, far better than the credit she gave it. For Aoife Cooke and Stephen Scullion it all went wrong, neither able to finish the marathon distance, while both Kevin Seaward and Paul Pollock also had rough days at the office, their bodies answering with a definitive “no” when they asked them for more over the latter half of Sunday's race.

Louise Shanahan might have finished seventh in her 800m heat but the progress the Leevale athlete made this year and her gift for bringing her best to championship environments bodes well for a bright future.

Ireland’s Louise Shanahan. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Then there were those who surpassed all expectation: Eilish Flanagan carved six seconds off her best in the 3000m steeplechase heats despite it being like running in a greenhouse; Andrew Coscoran came into the 1500m ranked 41st but finishing 20th overall, his 3:35.84 just fractions outside his lifetime best.

And the brightest stars of all for the athletics team? The mixed relay of Cillin Greene, Sophie Becker, Phil Healy and Chris O’Donnell. Their manager Drew Harrison reckoned they could run 3:14 if they all nailed their performances in the heats. They ran 3:12.18, becoming the first ever Irish relay team to reach an Olympic final.

Despite the lack of medals, the scant supply of finalists, there were still many positives there for all to see, but only for those who cared enough to look.