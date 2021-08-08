Gold medal winner Kellie Harrington joins an exclusive club 

When Kellie Harrington stepped into the ring with her Brazilian opponent Beatriz Ferreira on this Sunday morning in the lightweight women’s final she was doing so on the 29th anniversary of what was Ireland’s greatest day in Olympic boxing.

In Barcelona, on August 8, 1992, Michael Carruth and Wayne McCullough contested Olympic finals within an hour of each other with Carruth winning the nation’s first boxing title.

Harrington, the eighth Irish boxer to contest an Olympic final, joined an exclusive club as Carruth and Katie Taylor were (prior to this morning) the only boxers of the 108 men and 4 women that have represented Ireland in Olympic competition to have reached the gold standard. Five Irish boxers have contested finals but have had to settle for silver medals.

In Helsinki in 1952, John McNally, a 19-year-old bantamweight from Belfast’s Falls Road area became Ireland’s first boxing medallist and the first to contest an Olympic final.

Unfortunately for McNally, his final opponent was the Finnish champion, Pentti Hämäläinen, and the local favourite gained a split decision victory, one which the Irish and British media placed firmly in the category of a hometown decision.

The Finn favoured an all-out attacking and aggressive style; McNally was a classic counterpuncher. Boxing judges at the time tended to prefer the attacking boxer, and on this occasion, Hämäläinen shaded the verdict.

Dubliner, Fred Tiedt followed the McNally trail and qualified for the welterweight final in Melbourne in 1956 with comfortable victories over boxers representing Poland, the USA and Australia. Hours after Ronnie Delany’s 1,500 metres gold medal, Tiedt was controversially outpointed by Nicolae Linca of Romania, a verdict that tops the list of great injustices against Irish boxers in Olympic competition. Contemporary newspaper reports agreed that Tiedt dominated from start to finish. Arthur McWeeney, (a qualified international boxing judge) reported that ‘Fred Tiedt was the victim of the worst defeat of the championships. The manner in which the verdict was given against him was a travesty of justice and bordered on the lunatic fringe.’ Nat Fleischer, editor of The Ring magazine, described the verdict as ‘one of the worst’ he had seen. The men that mattered viewed the fight differently to the men who reported an injustice and although Tiedt received more points than Linca, three of the five judges gave the verdict to the Romanian who won his country’s first and only Olympic boxing title.

The expertise of the Cuban coach Nicolás Cruz Hernández was central to the most celebrated hour in Irish boxing on the morning of Saturday 8 August 1992.

Coaching expertise and support systems were in place designed to enable the boxers to perform to their maximum ability. In the bantamweight final, Wayne McCullough was outpointed by Joel Casamayor (Cuba) in what was an extraordinary courageous performance by the indestructible Shankill Road boxer.

Less than an hour later, Michael Carruth was an unexpected champion as he entered the Olympic Village ranked outside the top-fifteen welterweights in the world. In the final, he overcame a three-point deduction for holding in the second round and after nine minutes of tactical boxing following a gameplan designed by Cruz and Carruth’s father Austin, he outpointed (13-10) the multi-titled Cuban and reigning world champion, Juan Hernández Sierra to become Ireland’s first Olympic boxing champion.

Boxing’s High-Performance Unit was securely established in 2008 and three boxers medalled in Beijing with Kenneth Egan contesting the light-heavyweight final against Xiaoping Zhang (China). Egan qualified for the final by outscoring his four opponents 50-7, progress based on a superb defence combined with accurate and timely counterpunching. In the final, he had to settle for a silver medal after an 11-7 loss to Zhang. This verdict did not necessarily fall into the hometown decision category, but there was no doubt that the partisan local support had a significant impact on how the judges viewed the scoring punches.

Bantamweight, John Joe Nevin joined the ranks of the silver medallists in London in 2012. Nevin’s passage to silver was by far the most difficult as he defeated a world championship medallist, the reigning World Series of Boxing champion, and the reigning world champion Lazaro Estrada Alvarez (Cuba) with a virtuoso semi-final performance as he emerged as a candidate for the outstanding boxer of the Games. The final produced a classic orthodox-southpaw, Ireland-Great Britain encounter but it was Luke Campbell who collected the gold medal with an 14-11 points victory.

Two days earlier, on 9 August, Katie Taylor, the woman who normalised women’s boxing and whose skillset played a role in having the sport included in the Olympic programme, won Ireland’s second Olympic boxing title when she outpointed (10-8) Russia's Sofya Ochigava in a tactical lightweight final.

Taylor’s victory in London made women’s boxing acceptable and provided a new outlet for Irish women to chase the Olympic dream. Kellie Harrington continued the tradition with this morning's incredible win in Tokyo and now provides the inspiration for the next generation of Irish female boxers.