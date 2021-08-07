Mayo native Diver comes home 10th in marathon 

In they came, after 26.2 sweltering miles on the streets of Sapporo, their limbs aching and their bodies close to breaking. And in the end anyone watching the race through a green-tinted lens had reason to feel proud of what they achieved.

The first athlete home in an Irish vest was Fionnuala McCormack, 25th in 2:34:09, and the only way to look at her performance was as a success, it being the 36-year-old Wicklow woman’s first race back after childbirth. McCormack being McCormack, she’ll have wanted more, but that’s a signal of the drive that has underpinned the career of Ireland’s most-capped female athlete.

The first Irishwoman to reach the line had actually come in a few minutes before, Mayo native Sinéad Diver handling the heat and producing one of the performances of her life to finish 10th in 2:31:14. The 44-year-old, who studied at UL and moved to Melbourne in 2002, has run for Australia ever since 2015, owing to a decision by Athletics Ireland to adjust the qualifying standard for that year’s World Championships.

The Belmullet woman only took up running at the age of 33, and intended to represent Ireland after clocking 2:34:15 in the 2014 Melbourne Marathon. But the subsequent moving of the goalposts by Athletics Ireland left her with a simple choice: run for Australia or bypass what might have been her one and only chance to compete at that level. As most would in that scenario, she chose the former.

Under the guidance of Nic Bideau at the Melbourne Track Club, she has matured into a contender at the top level, finishing seventh at the 2019 London Marathon in a blazing 2:24:11 and then fifth at that year’s New York in 2:26:23.

For McCormack, this was her fourth Olympic Games and, given the way she performed, there’s no reason to think it will be her last. When the pandemic struck in 2020 she utilised her time in a far more efficient way than Zoom quizzes and baking banana bread, deciding with her husband Alan McCormack to expand their family. She gave birth to a second child before Christmas and the road back to the top level is one she has walked before – she finished 18th at the 2019 World Cross Country just six months after giving birth for the first time.

She had prepared in her usual fastidious fashion, putting in long blocks at altitude in Font Romeu in the French Pyrenees, and McCormack showed up in Sapporo ready to roll.

The event had long ago been moved from Tokyo to the northern Japanese city, 831km away, in an attempt to find conditions less oppressive for the marathoners, but that turned out to be a relatively pointless plan given the temperatures are roughly the same as in the Japanese capital this weekend, climbing into the high-20s during today’s race.

Organisers made a late decision to shift the start time forward an hour, the 88 athletes toeing the line at 6am local time this morning. With just about everyone fearing the conditions, the early pace was pedestrian, a pack of 47 that included McCormack and Diver going through 10km in 36:16.

By then the distress signals were already being sent out by Ireland’s second representative, Cork’s Aoife Cooke, who had fallen 28 seconds behind and was quite clearly struggling. The 34-year-old had done remarkably well to secure qualification, clocking a huge PB of 2:28:36 to nail down a place back in April. But her first appearance on the Olympic stage was one that didn’t do her ability justice, Cooke dropping to 81st at 20km and quite clearly faltering before coming to a complete stop soon after.

At halfway Diver and McCormack were running together, clicking through in 1:15:41, the wheels starting to turn up front as eventual gold medallist Peres Jepchirchir shifted through her immense range of gears. By 30km Diver had dropped McCormack and climbed to 20th, and she sliced through the field over the final miles to finish a terrific 10th, punching the air with delight as she crossed the line. It was a run which would have given immense joy to her husband Colin (a Limerick native) and her sons Eddie and Dara back in Melbourne.

Jepchirchir took gold in 2:27:20, with her Kenyan compatriot Brigid Kosgei second in 2:27:36 and USA’s Molly Seidel taking a surprise bronze in 2:27:46.

McCormack came in a few minutes later, and there was no joyous celebration when the Wicklow woman hit the line, just a hunch forward, hands on knees, to gather her breath before she walked off and closed the door on another Olympics. She had finished 15th in the 10,000m at London 2012, 20th in the marathon at Rio 2016, and to have regressed even slightly will not be something that leaves her content, not when she’s as ambitious, as driven, as she is.

But the most-capped Irish female athlete in history had reason to smile, finding as she did the very best performance available to her on the day. It’s what she has always done when she pulls on the Irish vest, what she will no doubt continue to do for many years to come