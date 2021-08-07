Kellie Harrington on the brink of glory: ‘This is what she has dreamed about all her life’

“That's nine medals,” Zaur Antia noted. “Nine. Should be 11.”

The information was offered unsolicited, the Georgian offering his numbers up for digestion this week after Kellie Harrington had added to the horde of Olympic silverware which Irish boxers have amassed since he first arrived in Dublin to work alongside Billy Walsh on what was a deeply dysfunctional programme.

The Georgian has helped deliver a gold, two silvers, and five bronze medals for Ireland, with the colour of Harrington’s yet to be determined, and yet the stink from the injustices meted out to Michael Conlan and Katie Taylor in Rio five years ago sit with him in the midst of the team’s biggest week in almost a decade.

It was an interesting, if brief glimpse into the man. So much of high-performance sport now is focused on the positive, on looking ahead and concentrating on the processes. It was almost refreshing to hear someone reveal that the fires of resentment can still run deep and nourish the soul for the greater good.

Harrington doesn’t seem to feed off the same fuel. The 31-year-old has shown raw emotion after her fights here, the magnitude of what she is doing and what it means to people back home hitting her square in the face in a way her opponents have not, but she has framed her Olympic ambitions through a wider lens.

Whatever the story written tomorrow may be, she is adamant that this will not define her. Michaela Walsh, beaten in the first round here, said similar. It could be misconstrued as a type of defence mechanism, a barrier against the sheer enormity of the steps they are taking, but maybe it is one that brings with it its own challenges.

Can you give everything of yourself if holding even a fraction back?

“This is what she has dreamed about all her life,” says Bernard Dunne. “This is what all these guys dream about. This isn’t something new for them, they’ve lived this moment. We’re trying to manage that piece around it because it can create a lot of anxiety, a lot of pressure.

“You can just see from the body language around the athletes that they have become very good at that management piece, knowing that they’re ready. The preparation has been done, now their performances have to come out.”

Harrington may be on her own in the ring, but she is the product of many component parts. The most obvious are Antia and John Conlan, whose support is borne out by their physical presence in her corner and the diligence of the portfolio they put together on each and every opponent.

Dunne, the team’s high-

performance manager, is adamant that Ireland’s boxers are prepped by the best coaching team in the world of amateur boxing, and they have stressed a multi-tentacled approach here for their charges.

If Plan A doesn’t work, or it gets worked out, then there are three variants besides. None of that is news, but swapping between them requires that everyone sing from the same sheet. Trust is the issue, especially in a sport based on physical combat.

“It’s about body language, coaches reading body language,” says Antia. “The boxer reads the body language of the opponent and then, if you call at the right time, then the boxer will implement this.

“If the boxer implements it later, it will not work. That’s from many years together, what we have learned from each other. When we call something and it’s implemented at the same time, that’s when good things happen.” And good things have happened here.

No-one is complaining in Tokyo. The Olympic taskforce set up to deliver a transparent boxing programme for the qualifiers and the Games themselves has delivered. No one is crying foul this time. Ireland has benefited from one 3-2 split from the judges and lost out in another, but they have been calls you can live with.

“They were close, and the judging has been very fair,” said Dunne.

It’s not been the only sea change since 2016. Ireland qualified seven boxers for these Games, against the eight in Rio, but the only one bridging both camps is Brendan Irvine. The turnover has been considerable, and Dunne is of a mind to declare their time in the Japanese capital as a job well done regardless of what Harrington achieves tomorrow.

Aidan Walsh claiming his bronze was a bonus.

“Qualifying seven athletes is a huge success considering there was only one opportunity to qualify, considering all the challenges we have gone through with Covid and lockdown and lack of preparation, that competitive environment, to get ready for competition. To get seven qualified was huge for our country.

“It matches the most ever who have participated in the modern qualifying system. Then to get two Olympic medals and still waiting to find the colour of one of them, it’s fantastic. If we can keep this group together over the next two years this could be a very, very serious team. The group could achieve great things.”

Dunne himself entered the picture in 2017 when he was appointed to his current role and, everything being equal, it seems certain that he will continue on through to the end of the Paris 2024 cycle. Keeping this current generation of

talents from the grasp of the professional game will be

another challenge in itself.

“That’s the plan. We’re already having conversations with some of the athletes, but they need to go home and I need to go home. I need to rest and review what my next step is going forward.

“We’ve been away since June 30, so it has been a long camp and competition and, as much as I love this man [Zaur], waking up alongside him in the morning isn’t going to be missed come August 10 when I go home!”

The faces will change, sooner or later, but the next generation will come through.

It always does. Dunne was 12 years of age when he celebrated Michael Carruth’s gold medal in Barcelona in 1992.

Aoife O’Rourke, Ireland’s middleweight representative here, was just 15 when Katie Taylor matched that in London.

Someone, somewhere, will be watching Harrington tomorrow when another seed will be sown.

And on it goes. The medal factory isn’t done yet.