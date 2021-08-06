Modern pentathlon chief blames athletes for horse complaints: "Everything was genius, was super"

The president of Modern Pentathlon's governing body said there was 'no basis for athletes to complain' following farcical scenes in the women's showjumping section of the sport's Olympic final this morning.

Ireland's Natalya Coyle and Germany's Annika Schleu, were amongst the high-profile competitors who saw their Olympic dreams crushed by temperamental animals.

Schleu who had been leading the competition was shellshocked after her mount - Saint Boy - repeatedly refused to jump, eliminating the German with zero points.

Schleu plummeted from first with a 24-point cushion to 31st because of her nil score, departing the arena in tears and inconsolable.

Imagine: You come 4th in Rio, you go again, train so hard, ‘Tokyo will be my Games’. The big day comes and it’s going brilliantly, you have one of the biggest leads in #Olympics history. And then a random horse ruins your dream. Crushing for Annika Schleu pic.twitter.com/sbXI3C8Ox1 — Jason Keen (@Jason_Keen) August 6, 2021

Pentathletes do not bring their own horses to the jumping section but are instead randomly assigned one of 18 horses.

Coyle was also left cursing the draw as the horse she was paired with, Constantin, refused at three of the fences and those refusals ultimately ended her Olympic medal dreams.

There was a furious backlash on social media following the traumatic scenes but UIPM President Dr Klaus Schormann quickly dismissed complaints from athletes and governing bodies.

“This is a historic moment in the Olympic Games with all five disciplines of the Modern Pentathlon taking place in one venue, and it will be this way in the future.

“My thanks go to the organising committee of Tokyo 2020 who have delivered on the promises they made during the bidding process for the Olympic Games.

“Now we are looking forward to the Men’s Final tomorrow and I must say to those who do not know our sport so well, the presentation of the facility and the horses were of a high quality.

"Maybe there were a few moments that you would say were not so nice but I tell you – the horses are absolutely excellent.

“We tested them and they were well prepared, and there is no basis for athletes to complain.

"It is only because of the athletes themselves if they were not successful in some parts of the competition.

"Nobody from the organising committee should be blamed. Everything was genius, was super, and I’m very happy with Secretary General Shiny Fang in what we have achieved together with the organising committee.