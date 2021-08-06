Crash puts paid to Irish challenge in women's Omnium

It wasn’t just horses that proved unreliable steeds for Irish Olympians today.

Shannon McCurley and Emily Kay found it tricky navigating their way around Izu Velodrome in the women’s Madison with the Irish team failing to finish a race marked by multiple misfortunes.

The Irish pair fell behind early in the race and never got back into the run of things after a crash that involved McCurley and Elisa Balsamo of Italy. Great Britain’s Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald took gold in what was the first ever Olympic women's Madison.

“Today was really, really tough, and obviously we suffered a heavy crash early on which kind of pushed us into the red and made the race really difficult for us,” said Kay. “It’s really disappointing because it’s definitely not what we’ve worked for, or what we’re capable of, and we didn’t really get the chance to show that today.

“We fought to the end and gave it everything we could with the cards we were dealt, so you know, I’m just trying to take the positives from it. I get another chance to race again on Sunday (in the Omnium) and give that my best and try and put down a result and obviously, I’m proud to now be an Irish Olympian.

“A disappointing day, but we will refocus and go again.”