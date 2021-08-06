Heartbreak for Kay and McCurley in Madison

An early crash involving McCurley and an Italian rider derailed the team's debut in the event.
Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 11:21
Colm O’Connor

Irish cyclists Emily Kay and Shannon McCurley failed to finish the women’s Olympic Madison earlier this morning.

An early crash involving McCurley and an Italian rider derailed the team's debut in the event.

As a result, the Irish duo lost valuable time and quickly fell before making the difficult decision to withdraw from the race. 

Britain won the debut Olympic edition of the 30-kilometre track race, with Laura Kenny claiming her fifth Olympic gold as she powered to victory alongside Katie Archibald.

Kenny also becomes the first British woman to win five gold medals, joining Bradley Wiggins and rower Steve Redgrave on the country’s all-time list, only one behind her husband Jason Kenny and Chris Hoy.

Mark Downey pairs up with Felix English on Saturday in the Men's Madison which will be raced over 50km or 200-laps.

Natalya Coyle after finishing the event in 24th place 6/8/2021 Natalya Coyle's considers calling time on career after uncooperative horse means Olympic heartbreak
USA hold little fear for France in basketball's showpiece
Sumo wrestler removed from equestrain course for team event
BOXING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO

Beatriz Ferreira: The Brazilian star that stands between Kellie Harrington and Olympic gold

