German cycling coach Patrick Moster banned for racist comments at Olympics

German cycling coach Patrick Moster has been banned until the end of the year by world governing body the UCI after making racist comments about rival riders during the Tokyo Olympics.

Moster was caught on camera urging German rider Nikias Arndt to “catch the camel drivers” as he rode behind Eritrea’s Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier and Algeria’s Azzedine Lagab during the men’s time trial last week, with the comments clearly audible on German station ARD’s broadcast of the race.