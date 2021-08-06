'I'll fight until the end': Kellie Harrington's opponent up for the scrap in Tokyo

“Someone told me, after I won the World Championship final, that everybody is now training to beat me”, said Kellie Harrington following her initial ascent to the summit of women’s lightweight boxing in 2018.

“I could never do that, train just for one particular person. I’ve seen it happen and it doesn’t work out that way. Because you could go out and meet someone else and fall short. So it doesn’t make sense to fall into that trap.

“But my mindset has changed. I can fight, and I can box, I can do orthodox, and I can do southpaw. Mental strength comes with it too, it's a whole package.”

One suspects the Dubliner will need to call on all those traits this Sunday morning. Indeed, if her own semi-final was something of a highwire chess match, Beatriz Ferreira vs Mira Potkonen appeared closer to Call of Duty.

The Brazilian gold medal favourite decimated the decorated Potkonen in characteristically emphatic fashion, the reigning world champion evidencing every ounce of her lofty credentials en route to the 60kg decider.

It was her third unanimous verdict at these games, Ferreira having swept aside Uzbekistan’s Raykhona Kodirova in the quarter-finals, that after a similarly comprehensive triumph against Taiwan's Wu Shih-yi in her Olympic debut.

As it stands, she is yet to lose a round at Tokyo 2020.

A one-time wrestling prodigy, Ferreira was relatively late in pursuing the sweet science at a truly competitive level, wholly turning her attention to the sport at 18. Her subsequent rise has been seamless.

Given her family stock, it should be of little surprise. Father Raimundo was a two-time Brazilian boxing champion.

“My dad showed me the passion for the noble art”, says Beatriz.

“He was the one who gave me my love for boxing. I wanted to be like him.

"My dad. It all started with him. First, being my coach, supporting me along with my mother, giving me this love, this desire to be in the ring. Everything I've achieved and what I've learned in boxing began there with them.”

Of her 29 competitions since 2017, she has secured a podium place in all but one.

A serial international gold medallist pre-Tokyo, the 28-year-old has already achieved Brazil’s best ever Olympic women's boxing result thanks to Thursday's victory, surpassing Adriana Araújo's bronze of London 2012.

"Now I want the golden one”, said Ferreira ahead of this weekend’s showpiece. “I'll fight until the end.

"Let's go ahead, let's get on the podium, at the top and listen to our anthem ring out. It will be difficult [for Kellie] to take it away from me. I trained for this moment.”

Sunday’s final is set for a 6am start Irish time.