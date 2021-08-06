Time has come for patient, focused Kellie Harrington

Her work at the Ryogoku Kokugikan done, Kellie Harrington retreated to her digs and the rest of her day.

The Olympics can dazzle when taken in from a distance but the bright lights dim the closer you get to the action. Ireland’s lightweight boxing finalist? She has been training in an underground car park. How’s that for glitz?

The 2018 world champion has closed the door on the outside world by retreating from social media, keeping trips to the dining room short and sweet, and relying on the odd game of cards with her coaches to break the monotony.

She has talked repeatedly about how this Olympics is a journey, but she is no tourist. There is no wonder at the world passing by around her. This is about business, the only emotion on show confined to the minutes after each final bell before the game face returns In a sealed off, sterilised existence like this, the days must drag when you’ve an Olympic final and the possibility of a gold medal just on the horizon. Harrington, though, seems at peace with the slow passing of time.

Patience is an undervalued trait in an elite athlete and she displayed it in spades yesterday against Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee, holding off and biding her time throughout the three rounds and choosing to engage only on her own terms.

It required nerves of steel just to watch, the intensity heightened by the near silence of an arena that, under different circumstances, would have been pulsating with the body heat and screams and nerves of over 11,000 people.

The Tunisian referee Hichem Menchaoui twice ordered the fighters to take off the kid gloves and scrap in the opening round. And there was a sense among some in the arena that the Irishwoman may have needed to do more in the third.

It was high-stakes stuff but the payoff was enormous. A 3-2 split decision in her favour.

“Put it this way, right, I have been in Japan, I think, for 35 days now. I’ve been sitting in my room and people think you’re having a great time out here in Japan. I’ve been sitting in my room in our training camp and then in the village, looking at the four walls, to the food hall, maybe a five-minute walk back to my room.

“Then I’ve a little session with my coaches. That’s the way life is, and that’s what dedication is, and then that transfers into the ring. It’s patience to be able to do that for 35 days so I can do that for nine minutes in there.”

It’s something she has learned with age.

The impetuosity of youth has been drained away by Father Time at the ripe old athletic age of 31, and by her coaching ticket of Zaur Antia and John Conlan, whose battle plans she digests and delivers so assiduously.

“The tactical plan... Usually we have three tactics because if you use one tactic and it doesn’t work... That’s why for a coach it’s not just about one thing,” said Antia through the muffled confines of his mask and his thick Georgian accent.

“That’s why she’s standing there (as an Olympic finalist) because we always watch opponents fight and work out the tactics, and because Kellie always wants to improve. She did everything we asked and the plan worked very well.”

Antia’s take was that Harrington had performed even better than when she claimed another split decision against the Thai in the 2018 World final. He knows full well that the challenge facing them on Sunday morning is different.

Beatriz Ferreira is an aggressive opponent who has claimed unanimous wins in all three of her fights so far. She has destroyed passive opposition and, in Finland’s Mira Potkonen yesterday, absorbed a pre-emptive assault with ease before turning the tide.

“I don’t know much about her,” said Harrington who was injured when Ferreira won the World Championship in 2019.

“I’ll find out a bit about her tonight. I know her, like, but I wouldn’t follow her. I wouldn’t really follow anybody in my weight.

“I focus on me and what I am good at. I try and control what I can do, otherwise I might as well pack it in and leave it all behind. Like I said, in any fight, it will be what it will be. As long as I get out of there knowing that I have given everything then I’m happy.”

Sunday will come. Finally. And Harrington will be ready.