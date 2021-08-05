Muted celebrations suits Paul O'Donovan perfectly

Olympic gold medallist Paul O'Donovan has admitted the low key celebrations which have followed his latest success have suited him just fine.

A self-confessed introvert, the 2016 silver medallist at Rio, along with partner Fintan McCarthy, have been thrust into the spotlight again since last week's victory in the men's lightweight double sculls discipline in Tokyo.

But O'Donovan said it's not nearly as hectic as life immediately after the Rio Olympics, something that he attributes partially to the ongoing pandemic restrictions but also to being five years older.

Speaking this morning as an ambassador for FBD Insurance, O'Donovan said anyone expecting to see him propping up bars or knocking back pints will be disappointed.

"Definitely celebrating is a good idea for sure, it is important to do that," said O'Donovan. "I suppose it depends a little bit on your definition of celebrating as well. Some people think that it's just going around the place and getting pissed drunk, that that's celebrating.

"But the older you get, like myself now I'm getting a bit older, the less I think you enjoy that type of celebrating and the more you enjoy spending time with friends and family and stuff.

"It's been good since we've been home. Especially with Covid now, everything is a little bit low key so the rowing club just kind of organised a little bit of an evening with a few from the club and then some close family and friends.

"It was just nice and small and you have time then to have a nice conversation with people that you haven't seen in a while rather than when it's so big and there are tens of thousands of people. You can't even turn around or get the first word of a sentence out to someone before you're dragged around the place. That's a little bit more stressful, for us anyway."

The 'pull like a dog' phrase is synonymous with the O'Donovan brothers, Paul and Gary, and their success at Rio five years ago. In one recent radio interview after the Tokyo win, Paul was asked if he was going to be giving out more memorable soundbytes this time around. Asked now if this flippancy bothers him, or if he interprets this as people not taking his achievements seriously enough, O'Donovan shrugged.

"I don't mind. I think you're right, in the past people have been known to bite onto what we say a little bit, just because we talk a bit funny and stuff down here. If people want to remember me by funny quotes then they can and if they want to remember me for rowing and whatever else then, you know, I'm not here doing the rowing thing for other people to have something to remember me by. Moreso, I'm just doing it for myself, more than anything."

