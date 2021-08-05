Tanya Watson misses out on finals but thrilled with 'amazing' Olympic experience

No final for Tanya Watson in the 10m platform diving competition then but the 19-year old expressed herself thrilled after an Olympic debut that saw her make the penultimate stage via the preliminaries.

The Southampton-born woman finished 15th when a place in the top-12 was required to progress to this afternoon’s finals.

“Making the semi-finals was amazing. To be able to go out there again and dive was great. I just love flying through the air! I was nervous up there a bit but at the end of the day, once I am at the end of the board, I am focusing on something specific so I am just trying to do the best that I can with that really.”

Ireland’s Tayna Watson before her semi-final

Her performance today was a mix of the good and the not so good but she was encouraged by the manner in which she was able to respond to the setbacks and go again. In diving, a strong mentality is every bit as important as a locked-in technique.

“My first dive was solid. A good dive for me and I met the coaching points that I was asked to do. Second dive was probably the best I’ve done that dive in a while, so I was really happy with that one!

“My third dive, I met some of the targets, but unfortunately I kicked a bit late so therefore I overcooked it a bit. I was just so joyful to be in the Olympics like I was a bit sad about it, but I still had two dives to go.

“Fourth dive, I pulled it back and I am always proud of myself when I can pull it back and do another good dive so reverse has been interesting in training so to hit it twice in a competition right now for me is great because that used to be my worst dive in competition.

“I am really, really happy that I managed to pull that off. And then my last dive I had a pretty good take-off, I just came out of it a bit early, a bit splashy but you know what, sixes I am happy with that to be honest. I am just chuffed to be here.”

Watson begins a chemistry course in Oxford in the coming months and, while she admits that following this up with another Olympic adventure in Paris in three years’ time would be ‘cool’, that’s a decision for another day.

“You know what, I have not been able to meet anybody this year really. It has actually been so nice to talk to other divers, to see people I haven’t seen in years and like just meet new people as well, that’s been cool.

“So I am really excited to go to university and study again, meet other people and, yeah, I think Paris would be really cool but I have to assess the next few years as they come as it is really hard to say what I will be doing in a year’s time because I don’t know.”