Olympics day 13: When are Irish athletes in action, TV details, and events to watch

Day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics starts early on Thursday morning... here's all you need to know ahead of the day's action.

Team Ireland athletes in action (all times Irish)

00:52 - Golf – Stephanie Meadow – Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2

01:47 - Golf – Leona Maguire – Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2

02:00 Diving – Tanya Watson – Women’s 10m Platform semi-final (note the final will take place later the same day if Watson progresses)

05:00 Modern Pentathlon – Natalya Coyle – Women’s Individual, Fencing Ranking Round

06:00 Boxing – Kellie Harrington (IRL) v Sudaporn Seesondee (THA), Women’s Light (57-60kg) semi-final

07:30 Cycling – Mark Downey – Men’s Omnium Scratch Race 1/4

08:27 Cycling – Mark Downey – Men’s Omnium Tempo Race 2/4

08:30 Athletics – David Kenny – 20km Walk, Final

09:07 Cycling – Mark Downey – Men’s Omnium Elimination Race 3/4

09:55 Cycling – Mark Downey – Men’s Omnium Points Race 4/4

12:00 Athletics – Andrew Coscoran – Men’s 1500m semi-final

Team Ireland results

Tanya Watson of Ireland in action during the preliminary round of the women's 10 metre platform at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Picture:Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

DIVING

Women’s 10m Platform - Tanya Watson (IRL), 16th with 289.4 points (progresses to semi-final).

GOLF

Women’s Individual Stroke Play, Round 1 – Leona Maguire, 71, T, T23 after Round 1

Women’s Individual Stroke Play, Round 1 – Stephanie Meadow, 72, T36 after Round 1

EQUESTRIAN

Show Jumping Individual Final – Cian O’Connor (ISH) 1 – Clear Round with one time fault in 88.45, 7th place.

Show Jumping Individual Final – Bertram Allen & Pacino Amiro (ISH)2 – 8 faults in a time of 84.64, 15th place.

Show Jumping Individual Final – Darragh Kenny & VDL Cartello – 8 faults in a time of 85.11, 17th place.

TV details

RTÉ2 has over 14 hours of live coverage straight through from 1am to 3.30pm.

Through the night, Jacqui Hurley presents the action including Kellie Harrington's boxing semi-final, David Kenny in the men’s 20km walk, Natalya Coyle in the modern pentathlon, Tanya Watson in the women’s 10m platform, golf with Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow, and track cycling with the men’s omnium.

From 9am, Peter Collins presents coverage as attention focuses on two track cycling finals at the Izu Velodrome - the men's omnium and women's keirin - and Andrew Coscoran in the men's 1500m semi-final.

At 7pm, Darragh Maloney will present highlights from Saturday’s action in Tokyo.

Medal events

The first medal is awarded in football on Thursday 5 August with the women's bronze medal match, while men's hockey comes to a conclusion. Sapporo will see its first athletics action with the men's 20km race walk among 27 gold medals due to be handed out, including crowning the first Olympic champion in sport climbing.

Athletics

1.00-7.05: M triple jump Final, M shot put Final, M 110 hurdles Final; 8.30-10.05: M 20km race walk; 11.00-13.45: W pole vault Final, M 400 Final, W heptathlon 800, M decathlon 1500

Boxing

6.00-8.10: M featherweight Final

Canoe Sprint

3.20-3.36: M kayak single 200m Finals; 3.36-3.51: W canoe single 200m Finals; 4.01-4.16: W kayak single 500m Finals; 4.26-4.43: M kayak double 1000m Finals

Cycling track

7.30-10.50: M omnium scratch race 1/4, tempo race 2/4, elimination race 3/4, points race 4/4; W keirin quarters/semis/final 7-12/final 1-6

Diving

7.00-8.25: W 10m platform Final

Football

9.00-12.00: W Bronze Medal Match

Hockey

2.30-4.15: M Bronze Medal Match; 11.00-13.10: M Gold Medal Match

Karate

9.00-13.40: W Kumite -55kg elimination round/semis/Final; W Kata Bronze Medal/Gold Medal bouts; M Kumite -67kg semis/Final

Marathon swimming

22.30(Tuesday)-1.10: M 10km open water

Skateboarding

1.00-4.30: M park prelims; 4.30-5.40: M park Final

Sport climbing

9.30-9.54: M combined Final Speed; 10.30-12.00: M combined Final bouldering; 13.10-14.00: M combined Final lead

Table tennis

3.00-6.00: W team Bronze Medal Match; 11.30-14.40: W team Gold Medal Match

Wrestling

11.30-11.50: M Freestyle 57kg Bronze; 11.55-12.05: M Freestyle 57kg Gold Medal; 12.05-12.25: M Freestyle 86kg Bronze; 12.30-12.40: M Freestyle 86kg Gold Medal; 12.55-13.15: W Freestyle 57kg Bronze; 13.20-13.30: W Freestyle 57kg Gold Medal

Also of interest

Athletics

1.00-7.05: M decathlon 110 hurdles, W high jump qualifying, W heptathlon long jump, M decathlon discus throw, W 4x100 relay Round 1, M 4x100 relay Round 1, M decathlon pole vault, W heptathlon javelin throw; 11.00-13.45: M decathlon javelin throw, W 4x400 relay Round 1, M 1500 semis

Basketball

5.15-7.15: M semi-final; 12.00-14.00: M semi-final

Ireland's 116-athlete squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics:

ATHLETICS (27): Thomas Barr, 400m hurdles, Siofra Cleirigh Buttner, 800m; Andrew Coscoran, 1500m; Mark English, 800m; Michelle Finn, 3000m steeplechase; Eilish Flanagan, 3000m steeplechase; Phil Healy, 200m, 400m, mixed 4x400m relay; Sarah Healy, 1500m; David Kenny, 20k walk; Sarah Lavin, 100m hurdles; Marcus Lawler, 200m; Ciara Mageean, 1500m; Cliodhna Manning, mixed 4x400m relay; Robert McDonnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Nadia Power, 800m; Leon Reid, 200m; Louise Shanahan, 800m; Cillin Greene, mixed 4x400m relay; Chris O’Donnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Sophie Becker, mixed 4x400m relay; Paul Pollock, marathon; Stephen Scullion, marathon; Kevin Seaward, marathon; Aoife Cooke, marathon; Fionnuala McCormack, marathon; Brendan Boyce, 50km race walk; Alex Wright, 50km race walk.

BADMINTON (1): Nhat Nguyen, men’s singles.

BOXING (7): Brendan Irvine, men’s flyweight 49kg; Kellie Harrington, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aoife O’Rourke, women’s middleweight 75kg; Michaela Walsh, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aidan Walsh, men’s welterweight 69kg; Emmet Brennan, men’s light heavyweight 81kg; Kurt Walker, men’s featherweight 57kg.

CANOEING (1): Liam Jegou, canoe slalom C1.

CYCLING (7): Track Cycling: Felix English, men’s madison; Mark Downey, men’s madison; Shannon McCurley, women’s madison; Emily Kay, women’s madison and women’s omnium. Road Cycling: Nicolas Roche, men’s road race and time trial; Dan Martin, men’s road race; Eddie Dunbar, men’s road race.

DIVING (2): Tanya Watson, women’s 10m platform; Ollie Dingley, men’s 3m springboard.

EQUESTRIAN (7): Showjumping: Bertram Allen; Darragh Kenny; Cian O’Connor. Eventing: Cathal Daniels; Sarah Ennis; Sam Watson. Dressage: Heike Holstein.

GOLF (4): Rory McIlroy; Shane Lowry; Leona Maguire; Stephanie Meadow.

GYMNASTICS (2): Rhys McClenaghan, men’s pommel horse; Meg Ryan, women’s all-around.

HOCKEY (16): Ayeisha McFerran; Chloe Watkins; Hannah Matthews; Sarah Torrans; Nicci Daly; Roisin Upton; Hannah McLoughlin; Deirdre Duke; Katie Mullan; Shirley McCay; Sarah Hackshaw; Lena Tice; Naomi Carroll; Lizzie Holden; Sarah McAuley; Anna O’Flanagan.

JUDO (2): Megan Fletcher, women’s - 70kg; Ben Fletcher, men’s - 100kg.

MODERN PENTATHLON (1): Natalya Coyle.

ROWING (13): Fintan McCarthy, lightweight men’s double scull; Paul O’Donovan, lightweight men’s double scull; Sanita Puspure, women’s single; Ronan Byrne, men’s double scull; Philip Doyle, men’s double scull; Emily Hegarty, women’s four; Fiona Murtagh, women’s four; Eimear Lambe, women’s four; Aifric Keogh, women’s four; Monika Dukaraska, women’s pair; Aileen Crowley, women’s pair; Aoife Casey, lightweight women’s double scull; Margaret Cremen, lightweight women’s double scull.

RUGBY 7s (12): Jordan Conroy; Billy Dardis; Ian Fitzpatrick; Foster Horan; Jack Kelly; Terry Kennedy; Adam Leavy; Hugo Lennox; Harry McNulty; Gavin Mullin; Greg O’Shea; Mark Roche.

SAILING (3): Annalise Murphy, laser radial women; Robert Dickson, 49er men; Sean Waddilove, 49er men.

SHOOTING (1): Derek Burnett, men’s trap.

SWIMMING (9): Darragh Greene; Daniele Hill; Brendan Hyland; Finn McGeever; Jack McMillan; Mona McSharry; Shane Ryan; Ellen Walshe; Daniel Wiffen.

TAEKWONDO (1): Jack Woolley, men’s - 58kg.

TRIATHLON (2): Carolyn Hayes, women’s individual event; Russell White, men’s individual event.