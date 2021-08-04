Andre De Grasse powers to 200m gold in Tokyo

Before De Grasse took the title in Tokyo on Wednesday the USA’s Shawn Crawford was the last man to win the 200m, other than Bolt, in 2004
Andre de Grasse celebrates gold (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wed, 04 Aug, 2021 - 14:31
Nick Mashiter

Canada’s Andre De Grasse stormed to victory in the 200m final at the Olympics.

The 26-year-old added the gold medal to the bronze he won in the 100m on Sunday after running a national record of 19.62 seconds.

World champion Noah Lyles was third behind USA team-mate Kenneth Bednarek.

De Grasse overtook Lyles and Bednarek as they closed in on the line and held off the challenge of Bednarek to improve on the silver medal he won in Rio five years ago.

The USA’s Erriyon Knighton, a possible heir to Usain Bolt’s 200m throne at just 17, came fourth. He ran 19.84 seconds in the US trials to beat Bolt’s under-20s record.

Before De Grasse took the title in Tokyo on Wednesday the USA’s Shawn Crawford was the last man to win the 200m, other than Bolt, in 2004.

