Olympics day 15: When are Irish athletes in action, TV details, and events to watch

Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics starts overnight from Friday into Saturday morning... here's all you need to know ahead of the day's action.

Team Ireland athletes in action (all times Irish)

22:00 (Friday) Athletics – Aoife Cooke – Women’s Marathon

22:00 (Friday) Athletics – Fionnuala McCormack – Women’s Marathon

23:18 (Friday) Golf - Leona Maguire – Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4

23:42 (Friday) Golf – Stephanie Meadow – Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4

08:55 Cycling Track – Mark Downey and Felix English - Men’s Madison

Team Ireland results

Ireland’s Brendan Boyce after finishing 10th in the Men’s 50k Race Walk. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

ATHLETICS - RACE WALK

Men’s 50km Race Walk: Brendan Boyce, 10th in 3:53:40 Men’s 50km Race Walk: Alex Wright, 29th in 4:06:20

CYCLING - TRACK

Women’s Madison - Emily Kay and Shannon McCurley – DNF (13th)

EQUESTRIAN

Show Jumping Team Qualifier - Bertram Allen and Pacino Amiro (ISH) 1, Darragh Kenny and VDL Cartello, Shane Sweetnam and Alejandro, 19th.

GOLF

Women’s Individual Stroke Play, Round 3 – Leona Maguire, , 71, 67, 70, - T18

Women’s Individual Stroke Play, Round 3 –Stephanie Meadow, 72, 66, 68 - T10

MODERN PENTATHLON

Women’s Individual Overall - Natalya Coyle, 24th with 1268 points

TV details

RTÉ2 has over 16 hours of live coverage straight through from 11pm on Friday to 3.30pm on Saturday.

Through the night, Jacqui Hurley presents the action, including Fionnuala McCormack and Aoife Cooke in the women’s marathon and Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow in golf plus the the men's basketball final.

From 9am, Peter Collins presents coverage, including the conclusion of the athletics at the Olympic Stadium.

At 7.30pm, Darragh Maloney will present highlights from Saturday’s action in Tokyo.

Medal events

The penultimate day of action at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 sees some 34 gold medals on the line, the most of any day during the Games. The baseball final concludes that sport's appearance for at least seven years, with the sport likely to be included at LA 2028 but not having been added for Paris 2024. Team USA will also likely be in action as men's basketball comes to an end, with a rare phenomenon: the gold-medal game will take place before the bronze-medal game, due to the time difference with the United States.

Artistic swimming

11.30-13.15: Team free routine

Athletics

2 3.00(Friday)-2.15: W marathon; 11.00-14.20: W high jump Final, W 10,000 Final, M javelin throw Final, M 1500 Final, W 4x400 relay Final, M 4x400 relay Final

Baseball

4.00-7.00: Bronze Medal Match; 11.00-14.30: Gold Medal Match

Basketball

3.30-5.30: M Gold Medal Match; 8.00-10.00: Bronze Medal Match; 12.00-14.30: M Bronze Medal Match

Beach volleyball

2.00-2.50: M Bronze Medal match; 3.30-4.20: M Gold Medal Match

Boxing

6.00-6.15: M flyweight Final; 6.15-6.30: W flyweight Final; 6.45-7.00: M middleweight Final; 7.15-7.30: W welterweight Final

Canoe Sprint

3.15-3.31: W canoe double 500m Finals; 3.31-3.50: M canoe single 1000m Finals; 4.00-4.19: W kayak four 500m Final; 4.19-4.28: M kayak four 500m Final

Cycling track

7.30-10.25: M madison

Diving

7.00-8.25: M 10m platform Final

Equestrian

11.00-13.30: Jumping team Final

Golf

23.30(Friday)-8.00: W individual stroke play Round 4

Football

12.30-15.30: M Gold Medal Match

Handball

9.00-11.00: M Bronze Medal Match; 13.00-15.30: M Gold Medal Match

Karate

6.00-12.35: W Kumite +61kg elimination/semis/Final; M Kumite +75kg elimination/semis/Final

Modern pentathlon

6.30-12.15: M swimming, fencing bonus round, show jumping, laser run

Rhythmic gymnastics

7.20-10.00: Individual all-around Final

Volleyball

5.30-7.30: M Bronze Medal Match; 13.15-15.45: M Gold Medal Match

Water polo

5.40-7.00: W Bronze Medal Match; 8.30-10.20: W Gold Medal Match

Wrestling

11.30-11.50: M Freestyle 65kg Bronze; 11.55-12.05: M Freestyle 65kg Gold Medal; 12.05-12.25: M Freestyle 97kg Bronze; 12.30-12.40: M Freestyle 97kg Gold Medal; 12.55-13.15: W Freestyle 50kg Bronze; 13.20-13.30: W Freestyle 50kg Gold Medal

Medal table

Schedule

Venues

Ireland's 116-athlete squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics:

ATHLETICS (27): Thomas Barr, 400m hurdles, Siofra Cleirigh Buttner, 800m; Andrew Coscoran, 1500m; Mark English, 800m; Michelle Finn, 3000m steeplechase; Eilish Flanagan, 3000m steeplechase; Phil Healy, 200m, 400m, mixed 4x400m relay; Sarah Healy, 1500m; David Kenny, 20k walk; Sarah Lavin, 100m hurdles; Marcus Lawler, 200m; Ciara Mageean, 1500m; Cliodhna Manning, mixed 4x400m relay; Robert McDonnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Nadia Power, 800m; Leon Reid, 200m; Louise Shanahan, 800m; Cillin Greene, mixed 4x400m relay; Chris O’Donnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Sophie Becker, mixed 4x400m relay; Paul Pollock, marathon; Stephen Scullion, marathon; Kevin Seaward, marathon; Aoife Cooke, marathon; Fionnuala McCormack, marathon; Brendan Boyce, 50km race walk; Alex Wright, 50km race walk.

BADMINTON (1): Nhat Nguyen, men’s singles.

BOXING (7): Brendan Irvine, men’s flyweight 49kg; Kellie Harrington, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aoife O’Rourke, women’s middleweight 75kg; Michaela Walsh, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aidan Walsh, men’s welterweight 69kg; Emmet Brennan, men’s light heavyweight 81kg; Kurt Walker, men’s featherweight 57kg.

CANOEING (1): Liam Jegou, canoe slalom C1.

CYCLING (7): Track Cycling: Felix English, men’s madison; Mark Downey, men’s madison; Shannon McCurley, women’s madison; Emily Kay, women’s madison and women’s omnium. Road Cycling: Nicolas Roche, men’s road race and time trial; Dan Martin, men’s road race; Eddie Dunbar, men’s road race.

DIVING (2): Tanya Watson, women’s 10m platform; Ollie Dingley, men’s 3m springboard.

EQUESTRIAN (7): Showjumping: Bertram Allen; Darragh Kenny; Cian O’Connor. Eventing: Cathal Daniels; Sarah Ennis; Sam Watson. Dressage: Heike Holstein.

GOLF (4): Rory McIlroy; Shane Lowry; Leona Maguire; Stephanie Meadow.

GYMNASTICS (2): Rhys McClenaghan, men’s pommel horse; Meg Ryan, women’s all-around.

HOCKEY (16): Ayeisha McFerran; Chloe Watkins; Hannah Matthews; Sarah Torrans; Nicci Daly; Roisin Upton; Hannah McLoughlin; Deirdre Duke; Katie Mullan; Shirley McCay; Sarah Hackshaw; Lena Tice; Naomi Carroll; Lizzie Holden; Sarah McAuley; Anna O’Flanagan.

JUDO (2): Megan Fletcher, women’s - 70kg; Ben Fletcher, men’s - 100kg.

MODERN PENTATHLON (1): Natalya Coyle.

ROWING (13): Fintan McCarthy, lightweight men’s double scull; Paul O’Donovan, lightweight men’s double scull; Sanita Puspure, women’s single; Ronan Byrne, men’s double scull; Philip Doyle, men’s double scull; Emily Hegarty, women’s four; Fiona Murtagh, women’s four; Eimear Lambe, women’s four; Aifric Keogh, women’s four; Monika Dukaraska, women’s pair; Aileen Crowley, women’s pair; Aoife Casey, lightweight women’s double scull; Margaret Cremen, lightweight women’s double scull.

RUGBY 7s (12): Jordan Conroy; Billy Dardis; Ian Fitzpatrick; Foster Horan; Jack Kelly; Terry Kennedy; Adam Leavy; Hugo Lennox; Harry McNulty; Gavin Mullin; Greg O’Shea; Mark Roche.

SAILING (3): Annalise Murphy, laser radial women; Robert Dickson, 49er men; Sean Waddilove, 49er men.

SHOOTING (1): Derek Burnett, men’s trap.

SWIMMING (9): Darragh Greene; Daniele Hill; Brendan Hyland; Finn McGeever; Jack McMillan; Mona McSharry; Shane Ryan; Ellen Walshe; Daniel Wiffen.

TAEKWONDO (1): Jack Woolley, men’s - 58kg.

TRIATHLON (2): Carolyn Hayes, women’s individual event; Russell White, men’s individual event.