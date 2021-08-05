Olympics day 14: When are Irish athletes in action, TV details, and events to watch

Day 14 of the Tokyo Olympics starts overnight from Thursday into Friday morning... here's all you need to know ahead of the day's action.

Team Ireland athletes in action (all times Irish)

21:30 (Thursday) Athletics – Brendan Boyce – 50km Walk

21:30 (Thursday) Athletics – Alex Wright – 50km Walk

00:18 Golf – Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire – Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3

06:48 Modern Pentathlon – Natalya Coyle – Women’s Individual, Swimming 200m Freestyle

07:45 Modern Pentathlon – Natalya Coyle – Women’s Individual, Fencing Bonus Round

09:15 Cycling Track – Emily Kay and Shannon McCurley – Women’s Madison

09:15 Modern Pentathlon – Natalya Coyle – Women’s Individual, Riding Show Jumping

11:00 Equestrian: Team - Bertram Allen and Pacino Amiro (ISH), Darragh Kenny and VDL Cartello, Shane Sweetnam and Alejandro - Show Jumping Team Qualifier

11:30 Modern Pentathlon – Natalya Coyle – Women’s Individual, Laser Run

Team Ireland results

Kellie Harrington of Ireland, right, and Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand during their women's lightweight semi-final

BOXING

Women’s Light (57-60kg) semi-final: Kellie Harrington (IRL) v Sudaporn Seesondee (THA), win for IRL 3-2 split decision (progresses to the final)

DIVING

Women’s 10m Platform semi-final: Tanya Watson, 15th with 278.15 points

RACE WALK

Men’s 20km Race Walk - David Kenny, 29th in 1:26:54

TRACK & FIELD

Men’s 1500m Semi-Final – Andrew Coscoran, 10th in 3:35.84

CYCLING

Men’s Omnium Scratch Race 1 - Mark Downey – 16th

Men’s Omnium Tempo Race 2 - Mark Downey – 19th

Men’s Omnium Elimination Race 3 - Mark Downey – 19th

Men’s Omnium Points Race 4/4 - Mark Downey – finishes 17th overall with 18 points

GOLF

Women’s Individual Stroke Play, Round 2 – Leona Maguire, 71, 67, T11 after round 2

Women’s Individual Stroke Play, Round 2 – Stephanie Meadow, 72, 66, T11 after round 2

MODERN PENTATHLON

Women’s Individual Fencing Ranking Round – Natalya Coyle joint 3rd, 23V 12D, 238 points. Leader: Annika Schleu (GER), 274 points, Kim Sehee (KOR), 244 points.

TV details

RTÉ2 has over 15 hours of live coverage straight through from midnight to 3.30pm.

Through the night, Jacqui Hurley presents the action including Brendan Boyce in the men’s 50km walk, Natalya Coyle in the modern pentathlon, and Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow in golf, plus the women's football final and heavyweight boxing final.

From 9am, Peter Collins presents coverage including track cycling with Shannon McCurley and Emily Kay in the women’s madison, Natalya Coyle in the modern pentathlon, and team showjumping, plus the women's hockey gold medal match.

At 7pm, Darragh Maloney will present highlights from Saturday’s action in Tokyo.

Medal events

Sports are starting to reach their climax with just three days to go. The winner of the women's football, women's hockey, and women's beach volleyball competitions will be decided among 23 gold medals on this Friday of action, while in track cycling, the women's madison makes its Olympic debut.

Athletics

21.30(Thursday)-2.00: M 50km race walk; 8.30-10.15: W 20km race walk; 11.50-14.55: W javelin throw final; M 5000 final; W 400 final, W 1500 final, W 4x100 relay final, M 4x100 relay final

Beach volleyball

2.00-2.50: W bronze medal match; 3.30-4.20: W gold medal match

Boxing

6.00-7.40: M heavyweight Final

Cycling track

7.30-11.15: M sprint semis/Finals; W madison

Football

3.00-6.00: W Gold Medal Match; 12.00-15.00: M Bronze Medal Match

Hockey

2.30-4.15: W Bronze Medal Match; 11.00-13.10: W Gold Medal Match

Karate

9.00-13.40: M Kumite -75kg elimination/semis/Final; M Kata Bronze Medal/Gold Medal bouts; W Kumite -61kg semis/Final

Modern pentathlon

6.30-12.15: W swimming, fencing bonus round, show jumping, laser run

Sport climbing

9.30-9.54: W combined Final speed; 10.30-12.00: W combined Final bouldering; 13.10-14.00: W combined Final lead

Table tennis

3.00-6.00: M team Bronze Medal Match; 11.30-14.40: M team Gold Medal Match

Wrestling

11.30-11.50: M Freestyle 74kg Bronze; 11.55-12.05: M Freestyle 74kg Gold Medal; 12.05-12.25: M Freestyle 125kg Bronze; 12.30-12.40: M Freestyle 125kg Gold Medal; 12.55-13.15: W Freestyle 53kg Bronze; 13.20-13.30: W Freestyle 53kg Gold Medal

Also of interest

Athletics

11.50-14.55: M 4x400 relay Round 1

Basketball

5.15-7.15: W semi-final; 12.00-14.00: W semi-final

Rhythmic gymnastics

2.20-5.15: Individual all-around qualification; 6.50-9.45: Individual All-Around qualification

Ireland's 116-athlete squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics:

ATHLETICS (27): Thomas Barr, 400m hurdles, Siofra Cleirigh Buttner, 800m; Andrew Coscoran, 1500m; Mark English, 800m; Michelle Finn, 3000m steeplechase; Eilish Flanagan, 3000m steeplechase; Phil Healy, 200m, 400m, mixed 4x400m relay; Sarah Healy, 1500m; David Kenny, 20k walk; Sarah Lavin, 100m hurdles; Marcus Lawler, 200m; Ciara Mageean, 1500m; Cliodhna Manning, mixed 4x400m relay; Robert McDonnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Nadia Power, 800m; Leon Reid, 200m; Louise Shanahan, 800m; Cillin Greene, mixed 4x400m relay; Chris O’Donnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Sophie Becker, mixed 4x400m relay; Paul Pollock, marathon; Stephen Scullion, marathon; Kevin Seaward, marathon; Aoife Cooke, marathon; Fionnuala McCormack, marathon; Brendan Boyce, 50km race walk; Alex Wright, 50km race walk.

BADMINTON (1): Nhat Nguyen, men’s singles.

BOXING (7): Brendan Irvine, men’s flyweight 49kg; Kellie Harrington, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aoife O’Rourke, women’s middleweight 75kg; Michaela Walsh, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aidan Walsh, men’s welterweight 69kg; Emmet Brennan, men’s light heavyweight 81kg; Kurt Walker, men’s featherweight 57kg.

CANOEING (1): Liam Jegou, canoe slalom C1.

CYCLING (7): Track Cycling: Felix English, men’s madison; Mark Downey, men’s madison; Shannon McCurley, women’s madison; Emily Kay, women’s madison and women’s omnium. Road Cycling: Nicolas Roche, men’s road race and time trial; Dan Martin, men’s road race; Eddie Dunbar, men’s road race.

DIVING (2): Tanya Watson, women’s 10m platform; Ollie Dingley, men’s 3m springboard.

EQUESTRIAN (7): Showjumping: Bertram Allen; Darragh Kenny; Cian O’Connor. Eventing: Cathal Daniels; Sarah Ennis; Sam Watson. Dressage: Heike Holstein.

GOLF (4): Rory McIlroy; Shane Lowry; Leona Maguire; Stephanie Meadow.

GYMNASTICS (2): Rhys McClenaghan, men’s pommel horse; Meg Ryan, women’s all-around.

HOCKEY (16): Ayeisha McFerran; Chloe Watkins; Hannah Matthews; Sarah Torrans; Nicci Daly; Roisin Upton; Hannah McLoughlin; Deirdre Duke; Katie Mullan; Shirley McCay; Sarah Hackshaw; Lena Tice; Naomi Carroll; Lizzie Holden; Sarah McAuley; Anna O’Flanagan.

JUDO (2): Megan Fletcher, women’s - 70kg; Ben Fletcher, men’s - 100kg.

MODERN PENTATHLON (1): Natalya Coyle.

ROWING (13): Fintan McCarthy, lightweight men’s double scull; Paul O’Donovan, lightweight men’s double scull; Sanita Puspure, women’s single; Ronan Byrne, men’s double scull; Philip Doyle, men’s double scull; Emily Hegarty, women’s four; Fiona Murtagh, women’s four; Eimear Lambe, women’s four; Aifric Keogh, women’s four; Monika Dukaraska, women’s pair; Aileen Crowley, women’s pair; Aoife Casey, lightweight women’s double scull; Margaret Cremen, lightweight women’s double scull.

RUGBY 7s (12): Jordan Conroy; Billy Dardis; Ian Fitzpatrick; Foster Horan; Jack Kelly; Terry Kennedy; Adam Leavy; Hugo Lennox; Harry McNulty; Gavin Mullin; Greg O’Shea; Mark Roche.

SAILING (3): Annalise Murphy, laser radial women; Robert Dickson, 49er men; Sean Waddilove, 49er men.

SHOOTING (1): Derek Burnett, men’s trap.

SWIMMING (9): Darragh Greene; Daniele Hill; Brendan Hyland; Finn McGeever; Jack McMillan; Mona McSharry; Shane Ryan; Ellen Walshe; Daniel Wiffen.

TAEKWONDO (1): Jack Woolley, men’s - 58kg.

TRIATHLON (2): Carolyn Hayes, women’s individual event; Russell White, men’s individual event.